Kogi State governor, Yahaya Bello, believes the lawmakers who booed President Muhammadu Buhari during his presentation of the 2019 appropriation bill are bent on destroying Nigeria's democracy.

The president proposed an N8.83 trillion 2019 budget to a joint session of the National Assembly in Abuja on Wednesday, December 19, 2018.

Many lawmakers were heard openly booing the president while he delivered his opening speech about the achievements of his administration.

In reaction to the incident which embarrassed the president, Bello said the lawmakers did it for very selfish reasons and likened them to poorly-trained children who constitute a menace to the society.

He said, "Like I said sometimes back that when you have a child that is not well trained by his parents, he will constitute a menace to the society. And that is what we witnessed today at the National Assembly.

"National Assemblies are supposed to be made of men and women of character and integrity. We've seen those who constitute such class of human being today and those that constitute menace to the society in the National Assembly today."

The governor further praised President Buhari for his calm reaction to the jeering from opposition lawmakers who kept interrupting his presentation.

The president had calmly cautioned the lawmakers when they booed him at the beginning of his presentation when he highlighted the achievements of his administrations.

"May I appeal to the honourable members that the world is watching us and we're supposed to be above this," he cautioned before he continued to more jeers.

Some pro-Buhari lawmakers in the All Progressives Congress (APC) attempted to drown out the jeers by applauding the president during the presentation.

Before the president made his entrance into the lower chamber of the National Assembly on Wednesday, two members of the House of Representatives, Bashir Babale and Duoye Diri, were engaged in a physical confrontation.

A few other lawmakers were also involved in heated debates shortly before the president's arrival. When he entered the chamber, some opposition lawmakers sang in protest while APC lawmakers chanted "Sai Baba".

At the end of his presentation on Wednesday, APC lawmakers kept chanting "Sai Baba", "Four more years" to drown out the protest songs being chanted by opposition lawmakers.

The rowdiness of the lawmakers prevented House Speaker, Yakubu Dogara, and Senate President, Bukola Saraki, from making closing remarks and the session was brought to an abrupt end.