Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi on Monday pledged his commitment to gender parity in governance by giving women greater opportunities to participate in politics and top leadership positions.

Bello, who gave the assurance in an address to mark the International Women's Day in the state on Monday in Lokoja, said he had resolved to consolidate on his achievements by guaranteeing political empowerment for women.

Represented by his deputy, Edward Onoja, the governor said there was need to sustain the effort at ensuring gender balance in governance, adding that gender equity would continue to receive topmost attention by his administration.

He recalled that his administration facilitated the election of 21 Chairpersons and 21 Council Leaders for the 21 Local Government Councils in the state.

"Apart from that, I have also appointed a female as Secretary to the Government of Kogi state, Head of Service, Special Advisers and Commissioner for Women Affairs," he said.

Hajia Fatima Buba, the state commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Development, said the International Women's Day celebration started in 1911.

She said it was targeted at showcasing the economic, social and cultural achievements of the womenfolk worldwide, adding that it provided them the opportunity to reflect on their struggles for enforcement of women's rights and protection in the past years.

The commissioner described Bello as the most gender-sensitive leader considering his enormous empowerment of the womenfolk since assumption of office.

She appealed to the governor to give more opportunities for women in the area of effective participation in politics, appointment into key positions and sharing of state resources.

Buba noted that the governor had done very well in the area of security of lives and property of citizens of the state and enjoined him to consolidate on the feat.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the highlight of the occasion was the presentation of a paper on "Women in Leadership: Achieving an equal Future in COVID-19 World" by Dr Joel Akowe, Dean, School of Management Studies, Kogi State Polytechnic, Lokoja.

There were goodwill messages from ActionAid Nigeria, National Council for Women Societies, Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Federation of Muslim Women Associations in Nigeria (FOMWAN), Challenged Parenthood Initiative (CPI) among others.