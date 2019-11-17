Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State may be on the verge of getting re-elected as the number one citizen of the state.

Going by the results so far announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Bello is ahead of the other 23 candidates with 184,430 votes margin.

So far, INEC has announced the results of nine out of 21 local government areas in the state.

From the results announced, the incumbent governor polled a total of 245,269 votes, followed by Musa Wada of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who came second with 60,839 votes.

The governor gets the highest votes from Okene, his local government with 112,764 votes, while his PDP opponent, Wada got only 139 votes.

The APC candidate also defeated Kola Ologbondiyan, PDP spokesperson at his stronghold in Kabba/Bunu local government.

Bello got 15,364 votes there as against Wada’s 8,084 votes.