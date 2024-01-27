ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Yahaya Bello bows out as Gov Ododo's reign begins in Kogi

News Agency Of Nigeria

Government functionaries, traditional rulers, religious leaders, Some NASS members and Kogi Assembly members led by the Speaker, Umar Yusuf also witnessed the event.

Former Kogi Governor, Yahaya Bello and his successor, Usman Ododo
Former Kogi Governor, Yahaya Bello and his successor, Usman Ododo

Recommended articles

Ododo and Joel Salifu were sworn in as Kogi Governor and Deputy Governor by the state’s Chief Judge, Justice Josiah Majebi.

The Muhammadu Buhari Square Lokoja, was full as early as 8:00 a.m. as thousands of party supporters, families, friends, and well-wishers who were mobilised from the 21 LGAs of the state thronged the square to witness the inauguration of Ododo of the All Progressive Congress (APC).

Ododo and Salifu were elected on the platform of APC on Nov. 11, 2023, during the Kogi Off-Cycle governorship election.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ododo was declared winner after scoring 446,237 votes to defeat his closest rival Murtala Ajaka of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) who polled 259,052 votes.

Ododo succeeded the immediate past Governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, after completing his two terms in office from Jan. 27, 2016, to Jan. 27, 2024.

Present at the ceremony were Nigeria’s Vice President, Kashim Shettima; the Kwara Governor and Chairman of Governor’s Forum, Abdulrazaq Abdulrahman and deputy governor of Benue State.

Government functionaries, traditional rulers, religious leaders, Some NASS members and Kogi Assembly members led by the Speaker, Umar Yusuf also witnessed the event.

But the SDP candidate, Ajaka, in reaction to the event, urged the people of Kogi not to be disillusioned by Saturday’s swearing-in of Ododo as Governor.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ajaka, in a statement by the party’s Campaign Director of Communications, Faruk Adejoh-Audu, said the enthronement of Ododo was just a temporary distraction as the case challenging his victory was before the Election Petition Tribunal in Abuja.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Army boss charges troops not to take sides in Plateau skirmishes

Army boss charges troops not to take sides in Plateau skirmishes

Ebonyi State University matriculates 5,000 students

Ebonyi State University matriculates 5,000 students

Works minister orders arrest of street traders in Aba

Works minister orders arrest of street traders in Aba

Widow begs Gov Soludo to help recover late husband’s property from in-laws

Widow begs Gov Soludo to help recover late husband’s property from in-laws

Yahaya Bello bows out as Gov Ododo's reign begins in Kogi

Yahaya Bello bows out as Gov Ododo's reign begins in Kogi

Troops arrest bandit’s kingpin, neutralise 10 others in North West

Troops arrest bandit’s kingpin, neutralise 10 others in North West

FG to investigate corrupt allegations against Naval chief

FG to investigate corrupt allegations against Naval chief

Netherlands donate 10 irrigation pumps to farmers in Kano, others

Netherlands donate 10 irrigation pumps to farmers in Kano, others

FRC begins verification of ₦2.9trn FG capital projects

FRC begins verification of ₦2.9trn FG capital projects

Pulse Sports

He could have won more Ballon d'Or awards than Ronaldo, Messi — Rio Ferdinand hails underrated star

He could have won more Ballon d'Or awards than Ronaldo, Messi — Rio Ferdinand hails underrated star

AFCON 2023: Samuel Chukwueze’s sister defends her World Best brother amid criticism of Super Eagles star

AFCON 2023: Samuel Chukwueze’s sister defends her "World Best" brother amid criticism of Super Eagles star

AFCON 2023: Ghanaian squad allegedly physically attack each other after poor showings in Ivory Coast

AFCON 2023: Ghanaian squad allegedly physically attack each other after poor showings in Ivory Coast

AFCON 2023: Osimhen to emulate Ikpeba for Super Eagles against Guinea-Bissau

AFCON 2023: Osimhen to emulate Ikpeba for Super Eagles against Guinea-Bissau

AFCON 2023: Salah back at Liverpool for injury rehab before potential AFCON final return

AFCON 2023: Salah back at Liverpool for injury rehab before potential AFCON final return

They can win the trophy — Cristiano Ronaldo predicts Champions League winners

They can win the trophy — Cristiano Ronaldo predicts Champions League winners

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

We accept outcomes of Supreme Court judgment on 6 governorship polls – APC

We accept outcomes of Supreme Court judgment on 6 governorship polls – APC

Borno electorate vote for LG councillors [NAN[

Borno electorate vote for LG councillors

Chief of Staff to President Bola Tinubu, Femi Gbajabiamila (R) and Fuad Laguda (L).

APC candidate Laguda boasts of succeeding Gbajabiamila at House of Reps

Young Progressives Party [YPP]

YPP denies collapsing its structures into APC