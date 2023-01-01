ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

World shall watch Nigeria soar higher under Tinubu’s presidency – APC

News Agency Of Nigeria

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has declared that the world would watch Nigeria soar higher under the presidency of Sen. Bola Tinubu, the party’s presidential candidate in 2023, if elected.

APC Presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.
APC Presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.
ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

Onanuga said that 2023 was a year of renewed hope and victory for Nigerians.

He added that Tinubu and Sen. Kashim Shettima, his Vice-Presidential running mate, had clearly laid out a grand vision for a better Nigeria in their action plan.

“Let us seize this moment as we work to vote for the APC in the new year to continue the progressive governance we started over seven years ago.

“In a few hours, 2023 shall beckon on us, all of us must seize this divine moment of grace and thank our stars for this opportunity to be among the living.

“We do this as we pray for the repose of those who could not make it in the conviction that their souls are resting in peace.

“We also pray for those who might have gone through the year 2022 with some challenges that the new year will usher in great tidings,” he said.

Onanuga added that 2023 was significant to Nigeria and Nigerians because it would provide another opportunity for the people to exercise their inalienable rights to participate in making decisions over the country’s human and material resources.

This, he said, was a duty that every citizen qualified to vote could not transfer to another person, adding that it is a responsibility that should not be exchanged for money.

“It is a sacrifice for the consolidation of democracy and federalism, the sacred values of our Constitution.

“Every vote is a testament of renewed hope, the certainty of victory over poverty and the conviction that our country carries within its bosom the potentials of the world’s next superpower, indeed, the first black superpower.

“Nigerians all over the world have sown those seeds of greatness in the work they do and the positive impact they are making as doctors, lawyers, engineers, entertainers, athletes, teachers and professionals in all fields of endeavour,” he said.

Onanuga added that as we move from where we were to where we want to be, we needed to maximise our resources, feed ourselves with what we grow, and give our youths education that will make them excel.

He further said that we also needed to provide shelter for the homeless and bring constant electricity and technology to make production easier and more convenient.

“2023 is our chance to make these dreams come true, let us seize the moment,” Onanuga urged.

He noted that as the presidential candidate of the APC, with 41 million registered members, Tinubu presents the best vision.

This, he said, was especially for the future of our collective prosperity with pledges that were practical, immediate and valuable to our journey toward development.

He said the current administration of President Muhammadu Buhari had tried its best in spite of its challenges, adding that it is like building a tarmac on a solid concrete foundation.

“The coming administration of APC under the leadership of Tinubu and Sen. Kashim Shettima, his running mate, when elected, shall put an aeroplane on the tarmac already built by Buhari that will take us at supersonic speed to our destination.

“The world shall watch Nigeria soar higher and higher.

“Security, infrastructure, education, health, housing, and tourism shall be transformed to provide jobs and boost the economy,” Onanuga said.

News Agency Of Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

JUST IN: Obasanjo endorses Obi for President in letter to Nigerians

JUST IN: Obasanjo endorses Obi for President in letter to Nigerians

Appraising operational successes of the military in 2022

Appraising operational successes of the military in 2022

NDLEA arrests 3 traffickers with 256kgs illicit drugs in 3 states

NDLEA arrests 3 traffickers with 256kgs illicit drugs in 3 states

New Year: Ex-president Jonathan urges Nigerians to put nation first

New Year: Ex-president Jonathan urges Nigerians to put nation first

NDLEA arrests Brazil returnee with 105 parcels of cocaine in candies

NDLEA arrests Brazil returnee with 105 parcels of cocaine in candies

Hoodlums kill wife of Ebubeagu Commander in Ebonyi

Hoodlums kill wife of Ebubeagu Commander in Ebonyi

World shall watch Nigeria soar higher under Tinubu’s presidency – APC

World shall watch Nigeria soar higher under Tinubu’s presidency – APC

Nigeria needs more prayers, political will for greatness – Anglican Primate

Nigeria needs more prayers, political will for greatness – Anglican Primate

Adeleke assures Osun residents of good governance

Adeleke assures Osun residents of good governance

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

The G5 Governors: Seyi Makinde, Samuel Ortom, Okezie Ikpeazu, Nyesom Wike and Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi. (Daily Trust)

Tinubu strikes deal with aggrieved PDP governors in London

Peter Obi. [Vanguard]

5 southeast leaders who have openly opposed Peter Obi’s presidential ambition

The Presidential candidate of the APC, Bola Tinubu and Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State. (Independent)

What Tinubu discussed with Wike, G5 Governors in the London meeting

Rotimi Amaechi, director-general of President Muhammadu Buhari Campaign Organisation

Amaechi opens up on supporting PDP in 2023