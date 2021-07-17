RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Without a candidate, PDP optimistic of victory in Anambra governorship election

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

Southeast zone of the PDP on Saturday in Abuja expressed optimism that its candidate would emerge victorious at the Nov. 6 governorship election in Anambra.

National Chairman, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mr Uche Secondus. [Vanguard]
National Chairman, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mr Uche Secondus. [Vanguard]

This is in spite of the fact that INEC did not include the name of a candidate for the PDP in the list of candidates it released on Friday.’

Recommended articles

Mr Augustine Okeke, Publicity Secretary of its Caretaker Committee said in a statement that the party was sure of victory going by the considerable public interest and commentaries that followed INEC’s action.

He said the interests and commentaries indicated that PDP remained the peoples’ choice.

“The considerable public interest, commentaries and concerns shown by Nigerians who are worried about the non-inclusion of a candidate for PDP in the list is a testament to the acceptance of the PDP.

“It shows that the PDP is the party that Nigerians and Anambra people implicitly and absolutely trust to deliver good governance for Anambra people,’’ he stated.

Okeke, who reassured the party’s supporters of victory, said that the non-inclusion of the name of PDP’s candidate in the list by INEC was procedural.

According to him: “it does did not imply that PDP will not participate in the election.

“Recall that faced with multiple litigations during the Imo North Senatorial bye-election, INEC took a similar stance by not including a name for the APC in the list of candidates.’’

Okeke expressed appreciation over the continued solidarity of Nigerians for the PDP.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Without a candidate, PDP optimistic of victory in Anambra governorship election

Insecurity: Nigeria’s UK envoy meets Igbo, Yoruba leaders in London

Sallah: NSCDC deploys 989 personnel in Bauchi

NCDC records 132 COVID-19 cases

FG orders DSS, Immigration to stop Igboho from escaping, says he's planning to flee Nigeria

The dearth of women in Nigeria's political journey [Pulse Contributor's Opinion]

Gov Ikpeazu launches Abia State social identity number scheme

Lagos Assembly proposes 2-year jail term for assault on firemen

Flood: NEMA advises Lagos residents on safety precautions