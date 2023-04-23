The sports category has moved to a new website.
Nnamani asks Obi to withdraw petition and negotiate with Tinubu

Nurudeen Shotayo

Nnamani urged Obi to join the President-elect in his efforts to build a new Nigeria.

Peter Obi and Chimaroke Nnamani. (Legit)
Pulse reports that Obi and the Labour Party have approached the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal (PEPT) to ask for, among other things, the cancellation of Tinubu's victory over a claim that he was not constitutionally elected.

With less than forty days to the inauguration, Nnamani has now asked the former Anambra State governor to withdraw his petition against the President-elect and team up with him in the quest for a better nation.

He made this call in a statement issued to newsmen on Sunday, April 23, 2023, in which he also urged Obi and his supporters to ebulliently align with welcoming Tinubu's victory to the office of the president of Africa's biggest democracy.

According to Nnamani, Obi knows that he has neither the spread nor national appeal to win the February 25 presidential election, therefore, his petition was induced by “bad belle, petulance and demarketing.

Nnamani said, “His Petition is dead on arrival. He does not have the spread or national appeal. His appeal to non-electoral matters is to demarket the President-elect and besmirch his reputation.

“He does not have near spread and national appeal. His petition is ego-driven, a joke carried too far. His attempt to highlight on non electoral issues is trying to embarrass President-elect.

Speaking further, the Senator asked Obi to tone down his opposition against Tinubu to pave the way for negotiations in the interest of the Southeast region.

He insisted that the Southeast must join the mainstream and confront the reality now or be consigned to the backwoods of history.

“Obi needs to come down from his high horse to allow sedate minds to negotiate on behalf of the Igbo and South East for safe landing to include our stake in the national Palavar and Share of the accruals of the commonwealth

We must join the mainstream and participate in the making of a new Nigeria. We are not going anywhere. We de kampe and ready to bargain for our own share. It is a common knowledge that others are doing the same.

“Igbo has to confront reality now or be consigned to the backwoods of history. Time to align is now,” Nnamani added.

