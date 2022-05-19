RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

With your support, I will win – Tinubu tells Bauchi delegates

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

Alhaji Bola Tinubu, a national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and a presidential hopeful of the party, told delegates in Bauchi state that he would win the presidential election with their support.

Asiwaju Bola Tinubu
Asiwaju Bola Tinubu

Tinubu stated this in Bauchi on Wednesday when he met with the delegates of the party.

Recommended articles

The former governor of Lagos state also said he wanted to serve Nigeria and make it change for the better, hence his decision to contest the exalted position.

“Let me greet and appreciate all of you who have been waiting here for a long time while we were parabulating the city of Bauchi.

“I am one of those running to become the president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and I am very sure, with your support, I will win.

“I’ve demonstrated my capacity, quality and brilliance in governance in Lagos state. I’ve been a very successful private sector person and joining politics is not a joke in an experience, it’s not a small thing.

“I want to serve my country, I want Nigeria to change, help those who are extremely poor, give priority to education, give priority to power generation so that we can have industrial growth.

“I am a serious minded man. Those who rule Lagos now will testify that it’s a different nation within the country,” he said.

He, however, called on all members of the party in the state to be united and shun any form of animosity or differences for the success of the party.

The APC presidential hopeful added that he had observed that members of the party were not as united as he had anticipated, adding that he would do anything possible to develop unity among them.

“If you decide to work together, nobody can beat you in Bauchi.”

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

2023: APC denies zoning presidential ticket to Northeast

2023: APC denies zoning presidential ticket to Northeast

After joining NNPP, Shekarau narrates how Ganduje maginalised him in APC

After joining NNPP, Shekarau narrates how Ganduje maginalised him in APC

2023 : Don’t mortgage your children’s future, Tambuwal tells Lagos PDP delegates

2023 : Don’t mortgage your children’s future, Tambuwal tells Lagos PDP delegates

With your support, I will win – Tinubu tells Bauchi delegates

With your support, I will win – Tinubu tells Bauchi delegates

2023 Presidential Election: I’ll not contest against Amaechi – Gov. Badaru

2023 Presidential Election: I’ll not contest against Amaechi – Gov. Badaru

APGA national chairman dismisses claims of factions in the party

APGA national chairman dismisses claims of factions in the party

APC brings forward date for presidential primary, others

APC brings forward date for presidential primary, others

EFCC arrests ex-MD of NDDC, Ekere over alleged N47bn fraud

EFCC arrests ex-MD of NDDC, Ekere over alleged N47bn fraud

New NYSC D-G assumes office, promises to sustain founding fathers’ vision

New NYSC D-G assumes office, promises to sustain founding fathers’ vision

Trending

Blasphemy: After voter threats, Atiku retracts comment on Sokoto college murder

Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar. (BusinessDay)

2023: PDP rejects zoning, throws presidential ticket open

2023: PDP rejects zoning, throws presidential ticket open (BBC)

2023: Tinubu to dump APC if ...

Asiwaju Bola Tinubu

2023: I'm fully with Tinubu but.... - El-Rufai

Bola Tinubu and Nasiru El-Rufai. [TheNation]