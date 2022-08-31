RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Wike’s suit seeking Atiku’s disqualification from 2023 election for hearing today

Ima Elijah

Wike is asking the court to grant 9 reliefs...

Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and Nyesom Wike. (DailyPost)
The suit marked FHC/ABJ/CS/782/2022 and jointly filed with one Prince Michael Newgent Ekamon is billed to be heard by Justice Ahmed Ramat Mohammed, a vacation judge for the court.

The weight in the courtroom: According to reports, about 7 Senior Advocates of Nigeria SANs have arrived the courtroom for legal fireworks in the case.

Several political sympathisers from various political camps have also arrived the courtroom to witness the proceedings.

Who is Wike suing: Wike is said to have sued Atiku; the Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal; and the PDP over the conduct of the presidential primary of the party that was held in Abuja on May 28 and May 29, 2022.

What Wike wants: In the originating summons, Wike and his co-applicant asked the court to determine eight issues, including whether the purported transfer of Tambuwal’s votes to Atiku by the PDP was illegal and void.

The plaintiffs asked the court to determine if Tambuwal lost his claim to votes the moment he stepped down for Atiku.

He asked the court to determine whether Tambuwal “having stepped down during the primaries ought to lose his votes.”

Wike and Ekamon are asking the court to grant nine reliefs, including a declaration that the purported transfer of Tambuwal’s votes to Atiku be declared null and void.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.
