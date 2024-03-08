ADVERTISEMENT
Wike's councillor resigns on grounds of bullying, intimidation

News Agency Of Nigeria

The councillor declared support for Governor Fubara, generally seen as Wike’s political rival.

Governor Siminalye Fubara and FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike
Governor Siminalye Fubara and FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike

The News Agency of Nigeria(NAN), reports that Nyesom Wike, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, is from same ward. Nna resigned via a letter dated March 7, 2024 and addressed to the Clerk of the House, Rosemary Brown.

In that letter, Nna declared support for Governor Siminalayi Fubara, generally seen as Wike’s political rival. The letter read in part: "This resignation is borne out of my personal conviction to align with the truth in the face of the current political issues in Rivers’’.

He attributed his action to “unwarranted intimidation, marginalisation, coercion, bullying and arm-twisting from the leaders of the Obio/Akpor Local Government".

“I want to align with the progressive minds to liberate and develop Rivers. Let it be known that this resignation will never negate my earlier resolve to work in consonance with President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope,” he said.

