Wike's councillor resigns on grounds of bullying, intimidation

The News Agency of Nigeria(NAN), reports that Nyesom Wike, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, is from same ward. Nna resigned via a letter dated March 7, 2024 and addressed to the Clerk of the House, Rosemary Brown.

In that letter, Nna declared support for Governor Siminalayi Fubara, generally seen as Wike’s political rival. The letter read in part: "This resignation is borne out of my personal conviction to align with the truth in the face of the current political issues in Rivers’’.

He attributed his action to “unwarranted intimidation, marginalisation, coercion, bullying and arm-twisting from the leaders of the Obio/Akpor Local Government".

