RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Wike urges PDP to take over in 2023 because Nigeria is bleeding

Authors:

Bayo Wahab

Wike also called on members of the opposition party to unite ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike [PDP]
Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike [PDP]

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has called on the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to take over power from the All Progressives Congress (APC) because the country according to him is bleeding.

Recommended articles

Wike said this in Kaduna when he visited the former Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Ahmed Mohammed Makarfi on Monday, February 7, 2022.

The governor called on members of the opposition party to unite ahead of the 2023 general elections.

He added that he was not in Kaduna on a political trip but to see Makarfi, whom he described as an important member of the PDP.

He said, “Makarfi is important and is held in high esteem by PDP members because of his leadership qualities and the gallantry he displayed to save the party when Ali Modu Sheriff was being used to break the PDP.”

In his remark, Makarfi said Nigerians would be disappointed in the PDP fails to wrestle power from the ruling APC next year.

He said the results of recent elections have shown that Nigerians were tired and waiting for the PDP to take over.

Authors:

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Zamfara PDP endorses Gov Tambuwal’s presidential ambition

Zamfara PDP endorses Gov Tambuwal’s presidential ambition

Osinbajo asks Nigerians to reject politicians who use sentiments to get power

Osinbajo asks Nigerians to reject politicians who use sentiments to get power

Wike urges PDP to take over in 2023 because Nigeria is bleeding

Wike urges PDP to take over in 2023 because Nigeria is bleeding

JAMB announces additional code for UTME registration, introduces WhatsApp platform

JAMB announces additional code for UTME registration, introduces WhatsApp platform

Ongoing projects will open Badagry to the world — Lagos Govt

Ongoing projects will open Badagry to the world — Lagos Govt

Court dismisses N10m fundamental rights suit against IGP

Court dismisses N10m fundamental rights suit against IGP

Court to hear Nnamdi Kanu’s fundamental rights suit Feb 28

Court to hear Nnamdi Kanu’s fundamental rights suit Feb 28

Bolt addresses assaults complaints by its riders and drivers

Bolt addresses assaults complaints by its riders and drivers

Nigeria Health Watch awards exemplary reporting on Epidemic Preparedness and Response funding

Nigeria Health Watch awards exemplary reporting on Epidemic Preparedness and Response funding

Trending

Gov Emmanuel says he waited for God before choosing Pastor Eno as his successor

Akwa Ibom State governor, Udom Emmanuel [AKSG]

Wike refuses to confirm his presidential ambition, says he has election strategy

Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike [PDP]

2023: Sule Lamido condemns zoning, says it shouldn’t exist anymore

Sule Lamido - Former Jigawa state Governor

Atiku meets Babangida, says he’ll declare his presidential bid at appropriate time

General Ibrahim Babangida and Alhaji Atiku Abubakar (Thisday)