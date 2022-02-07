Wike urges PDP to take over in 2023 because Nigeria is bleeding

Wike said this in Kaduna when he visited the former Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Ahmed Mohammed Makarfi on Monday, February 7, 2022.

The governor called on members of the opposition party to unite ahead of the 2023 general elections.

He added that he was not in Kaduna on a political trip but to see Makarfi, whom he described as an important member of the PDP.

He said, “Makarfi is important and is held in high esteem by PDP members because of his leadership qualities and the gallantry he displayed to save the party when Ali Modu Sheriff was being used to break the PDP.”

In his remark, Makarfi said Nigerians would be disappointed in the PDP fails to wrestle power from the ruling APC next year.