Wike wants PDP to sue Umahi and Ayade for joining APC

Umahi and Ayade dumped the PDP in November 2020 and May 2021 respectively.

Shortly after Ayade’s defection, Zamfara State Governor, Bello Matawalle left the opposition party for the APC.

Meanwhile, the PDP has filed a suit against Matawalle to challenge his defection, but no suit has been instiutued against Umahi and Ayade.

However, in a statement issued on Saturday, August 14, 2021, by Kelvin Ebiri, governor Wike's spokesperson asked the judiciary to take a position against politicians who cross-carpet from one party to another “with no constitutional reason”.

Wike said, “The time has come that the judiciary must have to rise to the occasion to make a final pronouncement of this issue of defection, and that will go a long way to strengthen our democracy. Because if we do not take action, you will find a situation where you will have a one party sate and that will not be good for our democracy.

“And so, I have encouraged the PDP. They must file a suit against the Governor of Ebonyi State, David Umahi, and the Governor of Cross River State, Ben Ayade, for defecting to the All Progressives Congress without any reason provided in the constitution or any other enabling law.

“What PDP is looking for is not just that they want to reclaim the seats, but that a pronouncement must be made by the judiciary on this incessant defection without no reasons at all, in order to enhance and strength our democracy.

“Let it be on record that the party (PDP) has been able to challenge it and let us await the outcome of the decision of the court, because the court has a role to strengthen our democracy.”