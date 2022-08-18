RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Wike vs Atiku: The devil has entered PDP – Bode George

Ima Elijah

...there is no organization anywhere in the world that would not have crisis...

Bode George says he is not leaving PDP (Independent Newspapers)
Speaking during a Channels TV interview on Wednesday, August 17, 2022, George said it appeared “some kind of devil” has entered the party.

Speaking on the matter, George said: “It is a major bother not only for me, it is a bother to a lot of the committed elders and members of the upper chamber of the party. It looks like some kind of devil has entered into the midst of our party.

“We have the capacity to resolve our crisis; we have enough experienced leaders, committed followers, who will sit and be able to resolve this crisis once and for all.

“Unfortunately, we have a month and a week before we commence the campaign, my appeal now is that Governor Wike should cool down; presidential candidate Atiku should also cool down because none of their ambition should be bigger and higher than the ambition of our party. We are appealing to both of them.

“Because there is no organization anywhere in the world that would not have crisis, but the capacity and the ability to handle the resolution of such crisis would be a measure of how developed, reliable or respectable that organization is.”

What you should know: Wike and Atiku have been at loggerheads since the PDP presidential primary in May.

The governor lost out to the ex-vice president and was also snubbed as running mate, with Ifeanyi Okowa, governor of Delta, preferred.

Efforts by PDP stakeholders and elders to resolve the crisis have since proved abortive.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.
