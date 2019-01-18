Wike gave the charge while addressing the people of Omuma, in Etche Local Government Area of Rivers during his campaign rally for the forthcoming general elections.

“Whatever you are doing, on February 16, 2019, come out and vote Atiku Abubakar, the Presidential Candidate of PDP, to revive the economy.

“Atiku is a decent and law-abiding politician, who will develop the country rapidly,’’ the governor declared.

According to him, only the PDP states are paying salaries in the current dispensation; executing and commissioning projects.

Wike hailed Omuma people for their support for the party, noting that he had also kept his promises by electrifying 19 communities, establishing a zonal hospital and embarking on the construction of a 17 kilometre road across several communities.

Wike promised them more developmental projects during his second term.

The Chairman of Rivers State PDP, Mr Felix Obuah, noted that Omuma people by their overwhelming outing had proved their total support for Wike.

Obuah called on them to intensify their support for the PDP during the Presidential, gubernatorial and other elections.

He presented the party flags to Rivers East Senatorial PDP Candidate, Sen. George Sekibo, PDP House of Representatives Candidate for Etche/Omuma Federal Constituency Ephraim Nwuzi and the PDP Candidate for Omuma State Constituency Kelechi Nwogu.

Speaking, Nwogu said that the gathering was not a campaign rally, but a victory rally.

He said the governor had been kind to Omuma people through the provision of projects and employment, saying that the people would vote massively for Wike and PDP.

“We are completely for PDP, we will vote for you and protect our votes, we are ready for the elections and we have got up to 90 per cent PVC collection.

“We will show our commitment to the party by voting PDP,’’ Nwogu added.

The Chairman of PDP in Omuma, Mr Simeon Nwuju, noted that Wike had a passion for the development of Rivers State.

Nwuju declared that PDP would win with a greater margin during the general elections.