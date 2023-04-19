The sports category has moved to a new website.
Wike tells churches to avoid politicians who only patronise them during election

Bayo Wahab

Wike said churches should be able to understand and identify those who believe in their faith.

Nyesom Wike, Rivers State Governor (TheWhistler)
Nyesom Wike, Rivers State Governor (TheWhistler)

Wike spoke at the inauguration of Archdeacon Crowther Memorial Girls School (ACMGS) road in Elelenwo Town of Obio/Akpor LGA on Tuesday, April 18, 2023.

He said churches should be able to understand and identify those who believe in their faith.

He said, “The church should always identify with those who from the beginning had always worked with them. Not with those, when election comes, they come and talk to you that they are Christians.

“Christianity is not only during election. Christianity should be done from the outset; you have to show that you’re a Christian.

“The church should understand those who believe in them, who trust them, who will work with them, not only when it comes to politics that people will now run to the church, no. That is why I’ve told the church to be careful of politicians who will want to use the church.”

Wike appreciated the church for its prayers and support for his administration.

The governor also thanked the church for supporting the emergence of the incoming state government, adding that the incoming administration in Rivers would continue from the successes of his government.

