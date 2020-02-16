The clash between governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State and the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Adams Oshiomhole continues as the governor berated the party chairman on Saturday, February 15, 2020.

Following the judgement of the Supreme Court nullifying the election of the governor-elect, David Lyon, an APC candidate in Bayelsa, Oshiomhole described Wike as a violent politician, who was trying to use the political situation of the state to curry favour with the PDP and the immediate past governor of the state, Seriake Dickson.

Responding to Oshiomhole’s claim, in an interview at the Government House in Port-Harcourt, Wike fired back, saying the APC National Chairman is not a character that anybody should associate with.

Wike also dismissed the claim that he’s a violent politician, while accusing Oshiomhole of trying to cause trouble in the Niger Delta region with his utterances.

He said, “I think Oshiomhole as the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress is not a character that anybody should associate with.

“First of all, I have never been violent and I will never be violent. However, when you see an armed robber come to your house, will you plead with the armed robber and say please, I beg you, leave my house.

“People think that armed robbers are only those who cart away people’s money. The worst form of armed robbery is when you steal people’s mandate and just like what Oshiomhole is noted for. He thinks because he’s in the ruling party, he can use security to steal the mandate of the people.

“He was taught a lesson; a bitter lesson and I want to repeat, if you come to steal our mandate, the people will respond accordingly. They will oppose your stealing of their mandate. So, Oshiomhole thinks that because he is in the ruling party, nobody should say anything or do anything.”

Wike also accused the former governor of Edo state of always attacking the former President, Goodluck Jonathan, adding that he stopped attending the National Economic Council meeting because Oshiomhole’s incessant bashing of Jonathan.

In 2019, former President, Goodluck Jonathan was accused of supporting the APC candidate, David Lyon during the November 16 governorship election in Bayelsa state. (Punch)

“When Jonathan left office, one of the reasons why I didn’t go to NEC meeting was because of Oshiomhole when he was a member. When Jonathan left, there was no day at the NEC meeting Oshiomhole would not bring Jonathan down, he said.

Meanwhile, the PDP has warned Oshiomhole to steer clear of Bayelsa after the election of his party's candidate was nullified by the Supreme Court.