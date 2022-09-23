Wike says Tinubu offered him senatorial ticket but he rejected it

Wike said Tinubu offered him a senatorial ticket to woo him following his defeat to Atiku Abubakar, who emerged as the Peoples Democratic Party presidential candidate in May.

The governor has been at loggerheads with the leadership of the party since then.

However, Wike said despite his grievance with the PDP leadership, he turned down Tinubu’s offer.

He said he did not contest the primary to settle for a vice-presidential or senatorial ticket.

“I didn’t contest so I can become a vice presidential candidate, I am not like others who were not serious and bought senatorial form alongside presidential form and that’s why when Tinubu offered me senate slot, I didn’t go for it,’’ wike said during an ongoing media parly in Port Harcourt”. the governor said.

Recall that in August, Wike held a meeting with Tinubu in London.

Governors Samuel Ortom of Benue State and Seyi Makinde of Oyo State attended the meeting with Wike, while Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and his Ekiti State counterpart, Kayode Fayemi, joined Tinubu at the meeting.

Wike during his media chat on Friday, September 23, 2022, had earlier said that the National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Iyorchia Ayu, was eying the position of the Secretary to Government of the Federation position should the party win the 2023 presidential election.

The governor said “Some people have been given positions as we speak. Ayu wants to become the SFG. These are things happening in the party that we can’t say in public”

Wike had earlier vowed to expose some political leaders in the country.