Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has vowed that he would not impose any candidate on the state at the end of his tenure in 2023.

Wike said this on Saturday, January 11, 2019, while addressing the people of the Orashi region in the state, who paid him a solidarity visit at the government house in Port Harcourt.

He said he struggled to become the governor of the state, adding that no one zoned the governorship seat to him.

The governor, therefore, urged those interested in contesting for governorship position in the state to come out. He said “power can never be extended as a gift” to any group.

Wike said, “For the position of governorship if you have the capacity, come out and contest. Nobody zoned governorship to me, I struggled for it,”

“I will not impose anybody on Rivers people as governor in 2023. I will not do it. I don’t even have that power, not to talk of giving it out. You cannot give what you don’t have.

“To be the governor of Rivers State, you must have the capacity to deliver.”

The governor also advised them against politics of bitterness. He further enjoined the people to support themselves to attract projects to their areas.

“Don’t allow anyone to sow seeds of discords among you. Politics should not divide us. Politics of bitterness does not make sense, “he said.

“All of us must not be in one political party. But you must support yourselves to attract projects to your area.”