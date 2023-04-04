The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

You can't win even if INEC cancels Rivers election 25,000 times, Wike tells Tonye Cole

Bayo Wahab

Wike slammed Cole for visiting the INEC office in the state to demand election documents.

Tonye Cole and Nyesom Wike (Mynigeria)
Tonye Cole and Nyesom Wike (Mynigeria)

Recommended articles

Wike said the APC flagbearer in the March 18 governorship election does not need to visit television stations or the INEC office because he lost the election.

The incumbent governor said even if the governorship election is cancelled 25,000 times, Cole cannot defeat the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Siminalayi Fubara.

Recall that on Tuesday, March 21, 2023, INEC declared Fubara as the winner of the Rivers governorship election.

ADVERTISEMENT

The PDP candidate polled 302,614 votes to defeat Cole who scored 95,274 votes to come second. But the APC candidate has rejected the result of the election, saying the mandate of the people of the state has been stolen.

Speaking at the commissioning of Government Secondary School Kpor, in Gokana Local Government Area on Tuesday, April 4, 2023, Wike slammed Cole for visiting the INEC office in the state to demand election documents.

He said, “Have you seen where a candidate will be going to INEC to say I want to go and collect CTC? What are your lawyers doing? What are your agents doing? Those are the duties of lawyers. What CTC do you want to collect? Can people see the truth of the matter? You lost the election and you lost the election. Even if you cancel the election 25,000 times in this state, you cannot win us in this state.”

He added that the APC candidate has enough time to go to TV stations to talk about the election but he doesn’t have time because he is busy fulfilling the promised he made to the people of the state.

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is a news reporter at Pulse. He is a passionate journalist with core interest in Special reports, development and investigative journalism.. Reach him via bayo.wahab@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

EFCC seeks permanent forfeiture of ex-Jonathan’s ADC’s cash in 7 banks

EFCC seeks permanent forfeiture of ex-Jonathan’s ADC’s cash in 7 banks

Your claim is malicious - Peter Obi reacts to FG's treason allegation against him

Your claim is malicious - Peter Obi reacts to FG's treason allegation against him

BREAKING: Peter Obi responds to treason allegations by FG

BREAKING: Peter Obi responds to treason allegations by FG

INEC urges political parties to inspect election materials in LGAs

INEC urges political parties to inspect election materials in LGAs

8 lawmakers will return to Anambra Assembly

8 lawmakers will return to Anambra Assembly

You can't win even if INEC cancels Rivers election 25,000 times, Wike tells Tonye Cole

You can't win even if INEC cancels Rivers election 25,000 times, Wike tells Tonye Cole

Group asks Akpabio to contest for Senate Presidency, urges support from APC

Group asks Akpabio to contest for Senate Presidency, urges support from APC

Trump to turn himself in, faces day in court

Trump to turn himself in, faces day in court

Bola Tinubu: Aero Contractors refuse boarding to unruly passenger

Bola Tinubu: Aero Contractors refuse boarding to unruly passenger

Pulse Sports

Manchester United identify Portuguese goal-machine Goncalo Ramosas Osimhen alternative

Manchester United identify Portuguese goal-machine Goncalo Ramosas Osimhen alternative

Giannis Antetokounmpo outshines Jordan Nwora as Bucks set record against Pacers

Giannis Antetokounmpo outshines Jordan Nwora as Bucks set record against Pacers

NPFL Review: Rangers continue to flirt with relegation, 3SC vs Plateau produce another classic

NPFL Review: Rangers continue to flirt with relegation, 3SC vs Plateau produce another classic

Arsenal reach first Champions League semi-final in 9 years with victory over Bayern

Arsenal reach first Champions League semi-final in 9 years with victory over Bayern

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Kwankwaso

Kwankwaso says 2023 presidential election didn’t reflect people’s will

Bola Tinubu

Oyakhilome rallies Nigerian Youth in Diaspora to defend Tinubu’s mandate

Peter Obi

Obi's campaign denies leaked conversation with Oyedepo, accuses APC

Bauchi Assembly (Guardian)

PDP, APC and NNPP share Bauchi Assembly seats