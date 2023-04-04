You can't win even if INEC cancels Rivers election 25,000 times, Wike tells Tonye Cole

Wike said the APC flagbearer in the March 18 governorship election does not need to visit television stations or the INEC office because he lost the election.

The incumbent governor said even if the governorship election is cancelled 25,000 times, Cole cannot defeat the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Siminalayi Fubara.

Recall that on Tuesday, March 21, 2023, INEC declared Fubara as the winner of the Rivers governorship election.

ADVERTISEMENT

The PDP candidate polled 302,614 votes to defeat Cole who scored 95,274 votes to come second. But the APC candidate has rejected the result of the election, saying the mandate of the people of the state has been stolen.

Speaking at the commissioning of Government Secondary School Kpor, in Gokana Local Government Area on Tuesday, April 4, 2023, Wike slammed Cole for visiting the INEC office in the state to demand election documents.

He said, “Have you seen where a candidate will be going to INEC to say I want to go and collect CTC? What are your lawyers doing? What are your agents doing? Those are the duties of lawyers. What CTC do you want to collect? Can people see the truth of the matter? You lost the election and you lost the election. Even if you cancel the election 25,000 times in this state, you cannot win us in this state.”