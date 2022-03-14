You’re a serial betrayal- Wike replies Obaseki, says he’s an ungrateful person

Earlier, Pulse had reported that Obaseki in a statement signed by him tackled Wike over the latter’s outburst on the Deputy Governor of Edo State, Philip Shuaibu.

In the statement, Obaseki advised Wike to stop being a bully, adding that the Peoples Democratic Party is not a personal property of the Rivers State governor.

“It clearly amounts to a delusion of grandeur, for any one man to nurse the idea that he owns or has more stake in the PDP and everyone should pander to him, Obaseki said.

The governor also called on leaders in the PDP to prevail on Wike to “desist from his current unguarded and disruptive tendencies.”

Reacting to this, Wike said he has more stake in the PDP than the Edo governor.

Wike while speaking at the inauguration of Community Secondary School, Omuanwa, in Rivers state, added that he had more fortune in the PDP than Obaseki.

He said, “I am not in the class of Obaseki, never! We are not the same, we can’t be the same. I was the DG of his campaign, I went there (to Edo) for three days.

“I stayed there without having my bath. I have never seen somebody like that in my life — a serial betrayer.

“Let me tell you Obaseki, I know your cohorts and I will smoke all of you out. This is not the Benin artifact that you were challenging the Oba (of Benin), this is politics.

“Obaseki, I has more stake in PDP than you. I have fought for this party, mention one thing that you have done for the PDP.”

Wike further apologised to Adams Oshiomhole, the former National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, whom he claimed had earlier warned him about Obaseki.

“Let me stand today to apologise to Adams Oshiomhole who has been vindicated by telling us that we will see the true colour, the insincerity, the ungratefulness of Governor Obaseki.

“We have voted for PDP since 1999 till now; ask Governor Obaseki if he has done anything for PDP (or) voted for PDP. The only election he voted was his own election — where we gave him an umbrella.”