ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Wike dismisses last-minute deal with Atiku

Bayo Wahab

Wike fell out with Atiku in 2022, after the latter emerged as the presidential candidate of the PDP in May.

Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and Nyesom Wike. (DailyPost)
Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and Nyesom Wike. (DailyPost)
ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

Wike in a media chat on Thursday, February 16, 2023, said he is not ready to dialogue with any member of the Atiku’s camp or the national leadership of the PDP.

The governor said that he owed no apology for hosting Bola Tinubu, the Presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Port Harcourt following the latter’s rally on Wednesday, February 15, 2023.

When asked about the possibility of a last-minute deal with Atiku, Wike said that he was not ready to sit with anybody again, saying the possibility of any deal can’t happen again.

“No, we can’t do that; it’s over! We have said it and there is nothing anybody can do about it now. They believe they can win the election. I am not ready to sit down with anybody again,” Wike said.

Wike fell out with Atiku in 2022, after the latter emerged as the presidential candidate of the PDP in May.

The rift between them subsequently led to the formation of G-5 governors who are aggrieved members of the PDP.

The G-5 led by Wike has Samuel Ortom (Benue), Seyi Makinde (Oyo), Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia), and Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Enugu) as its members.

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is a news reporter at Pulse. He is a passionate journalist with core interest in Special reports, development and investigative journalism.. Reach him via bayo.wahab@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Wike dismisses last-minute deal with Atiku

Wike dismisses last-minute deal with Atiku

Zulum orders government hospitals to give patients free drugs

Zulum orders government hospitals to give patients free drugs

UK tells citizens to avoid banks, ATMs, 23 states in Nigeria

UK tells citizens to avoid banks, ATMs, 23 states in Nigeria

Full text of Buhari’s nationwide address to Nigerians on new naira notes

Full text of Buhari’s nationwide address to Nigerians on new naira notes

2023 elections: I’ll never support wicked man to be President – Oyedepo

2023 elections: I’ll never support wicked man to be President – Oyedepo

'I slept with anger,' Abuja wives unhappy naira scarcity ruined Valentine's Day

'I slept with anger,' Abuja wives unhappy naira scarcity ruined Valentine's Day

Tinubu saddened by violent protests over messy naira notes policy

Tinubu saddened by violent protests over messy naira notes policy

Free and fair elections: Buhari declares war on political corruption!

Free and fair elections: Buhari declares war on political corruption!

National Assembly says video of DSS invasion of complex is old

National Assembly says video of DSS invasion of complex is old

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Manir-Dan' Iya, Gov Tambuwal’s deputy dumps PDP 2 weeks to 2023 election (Tribune)

BREAKING: Gov Tambuwal’s deputy dumps PDP 2 weeks to 2023 elections

What are Tinubu’s biggest obstacles to victory?

What are Tinubu’s biggest obstacles to victory?

Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Raji Fashola and the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Abdul-Azeez Olajide Adediran better known as Jandor. (CoreTV)

Being my cameraman not enough to make you governor — Fashola tells Jandor

The Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Saad Abubakar III

2023 Elections: Why I cannot support Tinubu - Sultan of Sokoto