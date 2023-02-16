Wike dismisses last-minute deal with Atiku

Wike in a media chat on Thursday, February 16, 2023, said he is not ready to dialogue with any member of the Atiku’s camp or the national leadership of the PDP.

The governor said that he owed no apology for hosting Bola Tinubu, the Presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Port Harcourt following the latter’s rally on Wednesday, February 15, 2023.

When asked about the possibility of a last-minute deal with Atiku, Wike said that he was not ready to sit with anybody again, saying the possibility of any deal can’t happen again.

“No, we can’t do that; it’s over! We have said it and there is nothing anybody can do about it now. They believe they can win the election. I am not ready to sit down with anybody again,” Wike said.

Wike fell out with Atiku in 2022, after the latter emerged as the presidential candidate of the PDP in May.

The rift between them subsequently led to the formation of G-5 governors who are aggrieved members of the PDP.