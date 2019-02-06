The Governor of Rivers state, Nyesom Wike has called on the international community to monitor the upcoming general elections keenly.

Wike said this while speaking with British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Catriona Laing at the Rivers state Government House on Wednesday, February 6, 2019.

According to Vanguard, he said “We appeal to the international community to focus on the forthcoming general elections.

“This is not the first time the international community will be doing this. In 2015, the United Kingdom, European Union and the United States actively monitored the elections “.

Internet shutdown

The Rivers state Governor also said that it will be impossible for the international community to monitor the elections if the alleged plan to shutdown the internet is carried put.

Wike had earlier accused the Federal Government of planning to shutdown the internet in Nigeria during the elections.

Speaking further, the Governor also asked the UK to warn the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and security personnel against manipulating the upcoming elections.

He also said that his government is committed to ensuring free and fair elections in Rivers state.

“Talk to INEC and the Police to allow Nigerians to vote freely and for their votes to count. Any attempt to manipulate the elections, will make the issue to be out of control of the people.”

El-Rufai’s threat

Meanwhile, the People's Democratic Party (PDP) has also called on the international community to place a travel ban on Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai.

El-Rufai threatened to send foreigners who interfere in Nigeria’s politics back home in body bags.