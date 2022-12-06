Wike and Dogara call out each other over support for Atiku

Dogara defected to the PDP days after he endorsed Atiku, who has not been on good terms with Wike since the presidential candidate picked Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State as his running mate.

Wike’s grievance with the PDP and Atiku is predicated on the agitation that the party’s leadership is pro-North and that the next president of Nigeria should emerge from southern Nigeria.

Criticising Dogara for endorsing Atiku, Wike said the former Speaker agreed that the presidency should be zoned to the southern region for peace to reign.

Wike wondered how Dogara could not stand by his words.

He said, “The same Dogara said the presidency should be zoned to southern Nigeria for there to be peace.

“Now, I hear about the same Dogara (backing Atiku from the north). Is that how you do things? Can’t you say something and stand by it?”

However, in a series of tweets, Dogara fired back at Wike saying the governor is suffering from amnesia.

The Bauchi politician accused Wike of lording his position on others, saying he won’t respond to his tirade on live TV.

He said, “To my brother, Governor Nyesom Wike; if there is anything you are suffering from, I never thought amnesia would be one of them.

“Why would you think no one, except you, is entitled to a certain set of principles he/she cannot compromise?

“It’s such a pity if you cannot remember what our discussion and agreement was all about. Why should only your own position be respected and followed?

“I would never betray a friend and a brother, that is why I won’t respond to your tirade on live TV.

“The details of our conversation are sealed up with me but if you feel it’s okay to throw it to the public kindly give me a written consent to divulge it so that the public can judge who is saying the truth. Thank God there was a witness.”