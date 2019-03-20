Wike said this while playing host to the members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) National Working Committee (NWC) led by the chairman, Uche Secondus.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) suspended the governorship election which held on Saturday, March 9, 2019, due to reports of violence.

According to Wike, the Nigerian Police has started mounting pressure of INEC staff by inviting them for investigation.

The Governor however expressed confidence that PDP will emerge victorious.

Daily Post reports that he said “The Police is trying to intimidate Collation and Electoral Officers by inviting them for one offence or the other so as to impinge on the Collation Process.

“Imagine where the police is inviting the entire Returning Officers, the entire electoral Officers and Entire Electoral Officers because allegations have been made against the INEC officials. This is just to let the entire world see what we are talking about.

“They go by this strategy, if it fails, they go by the other strategy. They brought the Army, it failed. They have gone to the court and now they want to use the police.

"Like I said, this victory will be the best. It will be the sweetest amongst all the states. That is what I see coming. There is no election that will be held in this state and another party will win.

“Not to talk about a party that is not on ground. They have failed and that is the truth of the matter.

“In the end, PDP will emerge victorious in this State. It is a victory that can be delayed, but not denied.

“This morning, the other political party went to court to stop Collation. As God will have it, the court did not grant them their request.

“You see how funny it is. The candidate of AAC said he won the election. The same candidate has gone to court to stop Collation and seek for the cancellation of an election, he claimed that he won.”

Governor Wike had earlier boasted that no party can win elections in Rivers state except the PDP.