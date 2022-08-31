Wike accuses Buhari, Amaechi of interfering in Rivers 2019 elections

Governor Wike made the claims on Wednesday, August 31, 2022, during the flag-off ceremony of the construction of internal roads in Igwuruta, Ikwerre local government area of the state.

What Wike said: He said the president through the former minister of Transportation had used the security agencies to attempt to scuttle the governorship election.

The governor said the people of the state stood against the action of the security agencies.

He said: "I heard Mr. president said yesterday that he will not interfere (in the 2023 election). He told the governors he will not interfere.

“In the other one (2019) you interfered by sending people to come and finish us in Rivers State.

“Thank you Mr. President for saying you will not interfere or intimidate anybody. Which means there’s no way for your party.

“Of course he interfered last time by using the army through the former minister of Transportation but the people stood up and said no this will not happen.

“I thank Mr. president that he wants to leave a legacy of conducting a free and fair election”.

Nigerians are in for a shocker: Wike said that Nigerians will be surprised at the outcome of the 2023 elections if the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) ensures the general elections are free and fair.

He said, “My problem is INEC. I don’t know whether they will do what they said they will do because they are making promises now, I don’t know whether they will keep to it. If INEC will keep the promises that Nigerians will get a better election, I will be so happy, everybody will see with their eyes. Abuja does not vote, it is the people here that vote.”