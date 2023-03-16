ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Wike accuses Amaechi, Rivers APC guber candidate of working against Tinubu

Nurudeen Shotayo

Wike accused Amaechi and Cole of actively working against the emergence of a southern presidency.

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State and former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi. [he News Nigeria]
Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State and former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi. [he News Nigeria]

Recommended articles

Pulse reports that Wike of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Amaechi of the All Progressives Congress (APC) have enjoyed a disharmonious relationship since their political journeys took different trajectories prior to the 2015 general elections.

The latest instalment in a series of bad blood comes during a televised state broadcast on Thursday, March 16, 2023, where the current governor accused his predecessor of a number of atrocities including the fact that he worked against his party’s candidate in the just concluded presidential election.

It’d be recalled that Wike, alongside four other aggrieved governors of the PDP, popularly known as the G-5, vehemently opposed their party’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, over claims that power must return to the southern part of the country after President Muhammadu Buhari’s eight-year tenure.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, as things get heated ahead of the guber election this Saturday, Wike urged the Rivers people not to entrust Amaechi and the APC candidate, Tonye Cole, with power over their opposition to a southern presidency.

Rotimi Amaechi and Tonye Cole actively worked against the power shift to the south and worked against their party presidential candidate in Rivers State. When the president-elect emerged as the winner, Tonye Cole rushed to congratulate him on his Instagram handle but deleted it fast when he was criticised for his dishonest, hypocritical, and opportunistic behaviour,” Wike said.

Although he didn’t publicly declare support for another candidate, it’s widely believed that the governor worked to deliver Rivers State for the president-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, and has also expressed his satisfaction to see a southerner emerge as the next president.

Speaking further, the governor accused Amaechi and Cole of refusing to come forward to clear their names in a case of alleged diversion of the state’s $50m.

He also alleged that the former Transportation Minister was attempting to stoke tension between Rivers people and the Igbo population in a bid to deceive them to vote for Cole in the forthcoming election.

ADVERTISEMENT

Wike’s words:Recently he threw caution to the wind with his irresponsible comments on the emotive abandoned property issue in a desperate attempt to deceive the Igbo population into voting for his uninspiring APC governorship candidate, Tonye Cole.

“Igbos and Rivers people have lived harmoniously together for decades as brothers and sisters without any issues. We will continue to appreciate our Igbo brothers and friends as among the most significant investors and contributors to the development of Rivers State.

“Our fraternal ties will continue forever as nobody can ever divide us. Therefore, it's regrettable for Rotimi Amaechi to now thoughtlessly attempt to instigate hostilities between brothers and sisters to advance selfish political objectives.

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a journalist with special interest in politics, sports, and digital marketing. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Wike accuses Amaechi, Rivers APC guber candidate of working against Tinubu

Wike accuses Amaechi, Rivers APC guber candidate of working against Tinubu

Groups urge INEC to tackle IRev challenges, improve on Feb. 25 polls

Groups urge INEC to tackle IRev challenges, improve on Feb. 25 polls

IPAC, BECOLIN demand sack of Imo INEC REC over alleged compromise

IPAC, BECOLIN demand sack of Imo INEC REC over alleged compromise

I remain authentic LP governorship candidate in Lagos — Awamaridi

I remain authentic LP governorship candidate in Lagos — Awamaridi

Yiaga Africa charges INEC on tackling logistics, delays on election day

Yiaga Africa charges INEC on tackling logistics, delays on election day

Lai Mohammed inaugurates ₦9bn electricity project in home town

Lai Mohammed inaugurates ₦9bn electricity project in home town

Kaduna State University gets first female Registrar, Bursar

Kaduna State University gets first female Registrar, Bursar

Motorists, commuters decry hardship on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway

Motorists, commuters decry hardship on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway

Supreme Court affirms Hembe as Benue Labour Party’s gubernatorial candidate

Supreme Court affirms Hembe as Benue Labour Party’s gubernatorial candidate

Pulse Sports

UCL: Osimhen 'eternally grateful' to ex-Bayern Munich star for current success

UCL: Osimhen 'eternally grateful' to ex-Bayern Munich star for current success

Tragedy hits Ighalo’s Al Hilal as head coach loses wife in car crash

Tragedy hits Ighalo’s Al Hilal as head coach loses wife in car crash

‘I'm on the right track’— Osimhen hints at Napoli exit as Manchester United stay alert

‘I'm on the right track’— Osimhen hints at Napoli exit as Manchester United stay alert

Real Madrid vs Liverpool: How LaLiga giant took advantage of Klopp's Reds

Real Madrid vs Liverpool: How LaLiga giant took advantage of Klopp's Reds

Swiatek rises to fourth on all-time list of World No.1 reigns

Swiatek rises to fourth on all-time list of World No.1 reigns

Gossip: Messi to join Ronaldo in Saudi Arabia, Benzema signs new deal

Gossip: Messi to join Ronaldo in Saudi Arabia, Benzema signs new deal

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Politics and Prophecies: 3 pastors who predicted Tinubu’s victory

Politics and Prophecies: 3 pastors who predicted Tinubu’s victory

Wife of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) gubernatorial candidate, Dr Abdul-Azeez Adediran, (aka Jandor), Maryam Adediran. (Independent)

Jandor introduces his US-based wife to Lagos PDP members ahead of election

You're the hero of our democracy, Gbajabiamila congratulates Tinubu. [DailyPost]

Gbajabiamila speaks on bid to become Tinubu’s chief of staff

Orji Uzor Kalu was a former governor and serial businessmam.

Orji Kalu alarms stolen cell phone at Certificate of Return event