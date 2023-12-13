ADVERTISEMENT
Why we demolished the State Assembly – Rivers Government

Ima Elijah

Governor Fubara has allocated a space within the Government House for the Assembly's proceedings during the renovation period.

Bulldozers pull down Rivers State House of Assembly Complex on December 13, 2023 [ChannelsTV]
The main building was deemed unfit for human use after sustaining severe damage in the tragic incident.

The decision was revealed in a statement issued by Joseph Johnson, the Commissioner for Information in Rivers State. Johnson explained that following Governor Siminalayi Fubara's inspection of the building after the fire, it was evident that the explosion had significantly compromised the integrity of the complex.

According to the Commissioner, the dynamites used in the attack caused a powerful explosion that shook the very foundation of the building. Subsequent visible cracks on the walls and an overall frailty rendered the structure unsafe for legislative business.

"After the assessment of the integrity of the complex, the experts warned the government that continuing to use the building in its present state would be disastrous," Johnson stated.

Despite efforts to explore cost-saving measures for repairs, the government ultimately succumbed to the superior view of rebuilding the complex to ensure a safer and more befitting edifice.

The government has taken immediate action to provide an alternative venue for the House of Assembly to conduct its affairs during the reconstruction period. Johnson assured the public that the temporary relocation aims to ensure the uninterrupted functioning of the legislative arm.

In a related development, Governor Siminalayi Fubara presented the 2024 state's Appropriation Bill amounting to ₦800bn to the House of Assembly. The presentation took place in the Government House, where the Assembly is currently temporarily situated due to the ongoing demolition of their original complex.

The Appropriation Bill was reportedly presented to a group of four lawmakers led by the Speaker, Edison Ehie. Ehie and his group had been conducting sessions at the complex before the demolition, and the governor's decision to relocate the sitting to a more convenient place was announced.

Governor Fubara has allocated a space within the Government House for the Assembly's proceedings during the renovation period, demonstrating the state's commitment to maintaining legislative operations despite the challenges posed by the reconstruction of the House of Assembly Complex.

