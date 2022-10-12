RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Why we delayed take-off of APC presidential campaign - Keyamo

News Agency Of Nigeria

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) says it is delaying the take-off its Presidential Campaign for 2023 poll, to ensure that all necessary ingredients associated with such campaigns are captured.

Festus Keyamo
Festus Keyamo

Read Also

“Part of the structure of our campaign involves a presidential diary, our campaign is not like those who have done kick and start with their small vehicles.

“Our campaign is like maneuvering a 50 tonne trailer into the highway and once we hit the road, we hit the road.

“So that is what we are doing,the president is the chairman of the campaign council, we are going to take his diary into consideration in picking and choosing the day.

“But, we have virtually agreed that we are going to hit the streets very soon, we have agreed on the region we are going to begin from and on all other basic issues,” he said.

Keyamo said that the APC PCC wanted to carry the president along as the leader of the party.

He said that Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, the APC presidential candidate presented a draft copy of his manifesto to stakeholders at the meeting.

“Our candidate is not one that operates on his own, he tries to carry everybody along and today, he presented the draft copy of his manifesto to all the party’s stakeholders and it was accepted by nearly everyone,” he said.

Keyamo said that Tinubu would present the manifesto to Nigerians at a later date.

He said the meeting set up a small committee to reduce the highlights of the manifestoes as presented by Tinubu.

This, he said, was to make it more sellable and understandable in the most simple language to the electorate including market women and street traders.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

18 parties accuse APC of plot to remove INEC chairman, tamper with BVAS

18 parties accuse APC of plot to remove INEC chairman, tamper with BVAS

Why we delayed take-off of APC presidential campaign - Keyamo

Why we delayed take-off of APC presidential campaign - Keyamo

Police rescue man locked up for 20 years by unknown persons in Kaduna

Police rescue man locked up for 20 years by unknown persons in Kaduna

LASTMA vows to take tough action against BRT drivers

LASTMA vows to take tough action against BRT drivers

2023 Appropriation Bill scales 2nd reading in Senate

2023 Appropriation Bill scales 2nd reading in Senate

Nigeria to loan 7 Benin Bronzes to U.S. Museum for 5 years

Nigeria to loan 7 Benin Bronzes to U.S. Museum for 5 years

Wike to support Rivers flood victims with N1bn

Wike to support Rivers flood victims with N1bn

Jonathan, Amaechi party with the Elumelus after national awards [PHOTOS]

Jonathan, Amaechi party with the Elumelus after national awards [PHOTOS]

PDP: I'm aware of the pains my party has caused Nigerians - Banky W

PDP: I'm aware of the pains my party has caused Nigerians - Banky W

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

Rev Father Ejike Mbaka of the Adoration Ministry Enugu (Daily Post)

Father Mbaka speaks on prophecy against Peter Obi’s presidency

Aisha Yesufu. [Vanguard]

'If you do anyhow, you go see anyhow' - Aisha Yesufu tells Peter Obi

Bola Tinubu

I don't know where Tinubu is - Keyamo

Peter Obi, 2023 Presidential Candidate

18 Governors support Peter Obi – Ohanaeze