Why Tinubu was absent at Arise Presidential Town Hall

Festus Keyamo, Director of Public Affairs, Tinubu/Shettima Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) issued a statement Sunday, November 06, 2022.

Tinubu's reason for absence: The Minister of Labour and Employment said the former Lagos governor did not attend because of his tight itinerary.

Keyamo noted that many radio and TV networks in Nigeria had indicated interest in hosting such debates.

He said out of deference to them, Tinubu would not make selective appearances in some networks, whilst ignoring others.

Keyamo informed the public that as President, Tinubu “will treat all persons and businesses fairly and equally.

“Secondly, the busy and hectic campaign schedules of Asiwaju Tinubu will not permit him to honour all such invitations by different radio and TV networks,” he said.

What Tinubu did before yesterday: Keyamo said before now, Tinubu, after unfolding his Action Plan, embarked on town hall meetings with the business community and other stakeholders in Kano, and with private sector players in Lagos.

The statement added that on Monday, November 07, 2022, the standard bearer will be interacting with Agro and Commodity Groups in Minna, Niger State.

The APC assured Nigerians that they would hear from Tinubu “loud and clear through other forums”.

What Tinubu was really up to last night: However, the former Lagos governor was spotted at the birthday party of his associate, retired colonel Sani Bello, some 6.4 km (an eight-minute drive) from the venue.

Mr Tinubu’s absence from the town hall meeting is the latest in his series of purposeful boycotts of public gatherings aimed at engaging directly with candidates for public office.