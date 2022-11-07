RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Why Tinubu was absent at Arise Presidential Town Hall

Ima Elijah

...Tinubu would not make selective appearances in some networks, whilst ignoring others...

APC presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.
APC presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

Recommended articles

Festus Keyamo, Director of Public Affairs, Tinubu/Shettima Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) issued a statement Sunday, November 06, 2022.

Tinubu's reason for absence: The Minister of Labour and Employment said the former Lagos governor did not attend because of his tight itinerary.

Keyamo noted that many radio and TV networks in Nigeria had indicated interest in hosting such debates.

He said out of deference to them, Tinubu would not make selective appearances in some networks, whilst ignoring others.

Keyamo informed the public that as President, Tinubu “will treat all persons and businesses fairly and equally.

“Secondly, the busy and hectic campaign schedules of Asiwaju Tinubu will not permit him to honour all such invitations by different radio and TV networks,” he said.

What Tinubu did before yesterday: Keyamo said before now, Tinubu, after unfolding his Action Plan, embarked on town hall meetings with the business community and other stakeholders in Kano, and with private sector players in Lagos.

The statement added that on Monday, November 07, 2022, the standard bearer will be interacting with Agro and Commodity Groups in Minna, Niger State.

The APC assured Nigerians that they would hear from Tinubu “loud and clear through other forums”.

What Tinubu was really up to last night: However, the former Lagos governor was spotted at the birthday party of his associate, retired colonel Sani Bello, some 6.4 km (an eight-minute drive) from the venue.

Mr Tinubu’s absence from the town hall meeting is the latest in his series of purposeful boycotts of public gatherings aimed at engaging directly with candidates for public office.

The absence of the former Lagos governor sparked public outrage on social media.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Why Tinubu was absent at Arise Presidential Town Hall

Why Tinubu was absent at Arise Presidential Town Hall

Arise town hall: Okowa better than you – Kwankwaso tells Tinubu

Arise town hall: Okowa better than you – Kwankwaso tells Tinubu

Muslim-Muslim: Abuja pastors declare support for Tinubu-Shettima

Muslim-Muslim: Abuja pastors declare support for Tinubu-Shettima

CAN kicks as Abuja pastors and bishops endorse Tinubu

CAN kicks as Abuja pastors and bishops endorse Tinubu

Wike is a trusted, dependable ally, so I can’t abandon him – Ortom

Wike is a trusted, dependable ally, so I can’t abandon him – Ortom

PDP remains one big family in Ebonyi – Governorship candidate

PDP remains one big family in Ebonyi – Governorship candidate

2023: Vote for APC, Marafa urges Zamfara residents

2023: Vote for APC, Marafa urges Zamfara residents

Makinde reiterates commitment to Agribusiness for economy development

Makinde reiterates commitment to Agribusiness for economy development

Tinubu has no health challenge : Fani-Kayode

Tinubu has no health challenge : Fani-Kayode

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar

Atiku demands apology from Shetimma for calling him ‘bottled water seller’

Peter Obi. [Vanguard]

Peter Obi reveals the deal he had with aggrieved PDP governors

Bola Tinubu

BREAKING: Tinubu sacks Campaign Coordinator

APC Presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

It’s an insult to mention Funke Akindele in my presence – Tinubu