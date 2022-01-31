RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Why Sheriff should be APC national chairman – Lar

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

Sen. Victor Lar has described former Borno governor, Sen. Ali Modu Sheriff, as the best candidate for the national chairmanship position of the All Progressive Congress (APC).

Ali Modu Sheriff
Ali Modu Sheriff

Lar spoke in telephone interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), on Sunday in Jalingo, ahead of the Feb. 26, National Convention of the party.

Recommended articles

He said that Sheriff’s vast experience in politics as a former governor, legislator and party leader placed him in a vantage position to prepare the party for the unique challenges ahead of the 2023 elections.

“The APC will face a peculiar challenge in 2023 because President Muhammadu Buhari, who is known to have galvanised over 12 million votes consistently, will not be on the ballot.

“This will create a serious challenge whereby the party will need to navigate very carefully so as to succeed,” he said.

According to Lar, the APC require a leader who will be able to mobilise all contending interests within to ensure that the party win elections in 2023.

“The main thing driving Sheriff to gun for the seat of the national chairmanship of our great party is to make sure that he leads it to victory in 2023, and ensure that President Buhari hands over to another APC elected president.

“For over 40 years, Sheriff has gathered experience that is unmatched. He was elected three times to the national assembly, a deputy minority leader in the Senate. He understands the sensibility and the thinking of the legislators.

“Apart from being a governor for two terms, it is on record that he is one of the very few governors who handed over N69 billion to an incoming administration,” Lar said.

Lar further explained that besides the breathtaking infrastructural development he brought to the state, Sheriff has experience as a leader of a political party.

“So we are talking about someone with experience as a legislator, as a state governor, and a courageous person that has the capacity to provide the needed leadership.”

Lar, who represented Plateau South Senatorial District between 2011 and 2015, identified four blocks of a political party.

According to him, the blocks represent presidency, governors, national assembly and party leadership.

He said that Sheriff was in a better position to understand the intricacies of harmonising all these interests and blocks to lead the party to victory.

Lar insisted that for the party to stand the test of time and remain strong enough to retain power and continue to enjoy acceptability from the people there was the need for massive innovations.

He said that Sheriff possessed the qualities to propel these innovations and bring on board sound ideas towards promoting party supremacy, unity and ensure efficient running of the institution.

The APC stalwart noted that one of the major global issues was the process of recruitment for presentation at elections, which needed to be democratised in order to carry along all party members.

“We will recruit the best hands at every level. That is the only way to maintain our victory at the national assembly and the executive.

“Above all, since our greatest strength lies in our unity, Sheriff will put in place a mechanism to build on the work of this caretaker committee to ensure the reconciliation of all persons and interests in the party,” he said.

Lar said that consensus and conflict were driving forces of politics, adding that the process of reconciliation was what showed the growth and maturity of the party.

“All these processes will be put in place by Sheriff under his watch as the national chairman,” he said.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Founder of Baze University, Baba-Ahmed takes a shot at Kaduna Governorship seat

Founder of Baze University, Baba-Ahmed takes a shot at Kaduna Governorship seat

Senate wants FG to justify fresh N3tn demanded for fuel subsidy

Senate wants FG to justify fresh N3tn demanded for fuel subsidy

Zamfara philanthropist sponsors 120 to study at Togo University

Zamfara philanthropist sponsors 120 to study at Togo University

4 things Tinubu has in common with Buhari

4 things Tinubu has in common with Buhari

Ngige warns skills training beneficiaries to stop selling FG’s empowerment items

Ngige warns skills training beneficiaries to stop selling FG’s empowerment items

Why Sheriff should be APC national chairman – Lar

Why Sheriff should be APC national chairman – Lar

Police Recruitment: 104,403 northerners, 23,088 southerners apply to join force

Police Recruitment: 104,403 northerners, 23,088 southerners apply to join force

Shock factor can kill in more than 80% of accidents, emergencies — Red Cross

Shock factor can kill in more than 80% of accidents, emergencies — Red Cross

Oyo govt to inaugurate mobile app to tackle land-related issues

Oyo govt to inaugurate mobile app to tackle land-related issues

Trending

2023: PDP chieftain tackles Atiku, asks him stop being a perpetual presidential aspirant

Sanwo-Olu says Tinubu is most qualified candidate for 2023 presidency

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and Bola Tinubu (TheSun)

Dokpesi vows to go naked if Atiku fails to cede power to southeast in 2027

Chief Raymond Dokpesi (Newswire)

Are you afraid of terrorists? PDP questions Buhari’s excuse for canceling trip to Zamfara

President Muhammadu Buhari [Bernard Menigault/Alamy]