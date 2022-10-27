RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Why Olisah Metuh quit partisan politics and resigned from PDP

Bayo Wahab

Metuh quit partisan politics almost two years after his release from Kuje prison.

Olisa Metuh, Former National Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). (The Cable)
Olisa Metuh, Former National Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). (The Cable)

Read Also

In his resignation letter to PDP The National Chairman, Iyorchia Ayu, Metuh said his continued membership of the party won’t allow him to “work for the strategic interest and well-being of the Nigerian people”.

He said his experience has taught him that he would contribute more to good governance and democracy by being non-partisan.

According to him, “Being Non-Partisan gives me the status to work for the strategic interest and well-being of the Nigerian people without the hinderance of partisanship”.

Metuh said he realised he can no longer play partisan politics during his three weeks trip for medical and personal reasons.

“In that regard, I write respectfully, to formally inform you of my resignation from the PDP and cessation of partisan politics,” the letter read in part.

He, however, added that his future participation in politics would only be “limited to non-partisan involvements in areas of sustaining and deepening democracy and governance in Nigerian and at the global level.”

PDP spokesman, Olisa Metuh arrives Abuja court in handcuffs on January 19, 2016
PDP spokesman, Olisa Metuh arrives Abuja court in handcuffs on January 19, 2016 ece-auto-gen

Metuh quit partisan politics almost two years after his release from Kuje prison.

Recall that in February 2020, Justice Okon Abang of the Federal High court, Abuja sentenced Metuh to 39 years in prison for money laundering.

10 months later, he was released from Kuje prison.

His conviction was nullified by an appeal court on December 16, 2022.

The court ruled that Justice Abang exhibited bias in the case of the former PDP spokesman.

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is a news reporter at Pulse. He is a passionate journalist with core interest in Special reports, development and investigative journalism.. Reach him via bayo.wahab@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Terrorists snatch phones from police officers in Zamfara

Terrorists snatch phones from police officers in Zamfara

PDP crisis: Mimiko speaks on switching to Atiku's camp

PDP crisis: Mimiko speaks on switching to Atiku's camp

Okowa presents N561.8bn budget for 2023

Okowa presents N561.8bn budget for 2023

Lalong signs bill to establish Plateau drugs agency

Lalong signs bill to establish Plateau drugs agency

Why Olisah Metuh quit partisan politics and resigned from PDP

Why Olisah Metuh quit partisan politics and resigned from PDP

Cross River youths vow to disrupt elections over bad roads

Cross River youths vow to disrupt elections over bad roads

Adamu Garba suggests English, Arabic as official languages for new Naira

Adamu Garba suggests English, Arabic as official languages for new Naira

Terror Threat: Jabi Lake Mall in Abuja shuts operation over security concerns

Terror Threat: Jabi Lake Mall in Abuja shuts operation over security concerns

FG names preferred bidders for Abuja, Lagos, Kano airports

FG names preferred bidders for Abuja, Lagos, Kano airports

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

Plateau lawmaker dumps PDP for Labour Party.

Suspended Labour Party Youth Leader urges Buhari, EFCC to intervene

Peter Obi, the Presidential candidate of the Labour Party. [Vanguard]

Here's why Peter Obi believes fuel subsidy is an organised crime in Nigeria

Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso (Premium Times)

2023: Kwankwaso speaks on stepping down for another candidate

APC Presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

Labour Party, PDP tear Tinubu's manifesto apart