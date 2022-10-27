Why Olisah Metuh quit partisan politics and resigned from PDP

In his resignation letter to PDP The National Chairman, Iyorchia Ayu, Metuh said his continued membership of the party won’t allow him to “work for the strategic interest and well-being of the Nigerian people”.

He said his experience has taught him that he would contribute more to good governance and democracy by being non-partisan.

According to him, “Being Non-Partisan gives me the status to work for the strategic interest and well-being of the Nigerian people without the hinderance of partisanship”.

Metuh said he realised he can no longer play partisan politics during his three weeks trip for medical and personal reasons.

“In that regard, I write respectfully, to formally inform you of my resignation from the PDP and cessation of partisan politics,” the letter read in part.

He, however, added that his future participation in politics would only be “limited to non-partisan involvements in areas of sustaining and deepening democracy and governance in Nigerian and at the global level.”

Metuh quit partisan politics almost two years after his release from Kuje prison.

Recall that in February 2020, Justice Okon Abang of the Federal High court, Abuja sentenced Metuh to 39 years in prison for money laundering.

10 months later, he was released from Kuje prison.

His conviction was nullified by an appeal court on December 16, 2022.