Why London meeting between Wike and Atiku failed to resolve PDP crisis

The London meeting was the third time Atiku and Wike would meet physically since the party’s primary.

Earlier this month, they met behind closed doors at the Abuja residence of a PDP chieftain, Jerry Gana. They first met, also in Abuja, days after the primary.

Both men have been at loggerheads since Wike lost the party’s presidential ticket to Atiku at the primary.

However, details of the discussion the two had at the recent London meeting are no longer secret.

Information gathered from close associates of Atiku revealed that Wike demanded that the party’s national chairman, Iyorchia Ayu, resign before he would negotiate his support for the presidential candidate – a demand he has made before now.

The governor wants Ayu to step down and be replaced by someone from the South-west region, to correct the lopsidedness in the party’s leadership.

He also complained of the chairman’s style of leadership, which he described as divisive.

“Wike was particularly disappointed in Ayu having thought that he would do his bidding when he worked to ensure that Ayu emergers as chairman.

“David Mark the former Senate President, was considered as chairman when Uche Secondus was removed but the Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom advised against it saying that as an ex military officer, Mark will be difficult to bend in doing their bidding.

“Ortom suggested Ayu after Mark was already contacted by Wike. The former Senate president was later told to go into a contest with Ayu which he turned down. This accounts for the silent fight Mark is having with Ortom in Benue”, Atiku’s associate who does not want his name mentioned said.

However, Wike's team is pitching Taofeek Arapaja, the party’s deputy national chairman, South, for the position.

The silence, particularly from Atiku’s camp, that has followed the meeting has been deafening.

Prior to the London meeting, a former governor of Jigawa State, Sule Lamido, said the Rivers State Governor has no reason to be aggrieved because “no one has offended him” and will become a liability after his tenure expires in 2023.

He said he was fed up with Wike’s “bombastic rants” and dismissed talks of reconciliation between the governor and Atiku, adding that Wike was acting like an emperor.

However, after the meeting in London many are eager to see Atiku’s next move having promised Wike that he would make consultations and revert.

While it is unclear whether Atiku would in fact convince Ayu, who he considers his loyalist, to step down, party members are hoping the chairman would keep to his word and resign as he promised before the primary.

But Atiku, at this juncture, would weigh the pros and cons. Should he fail to convince Ayu to step down, he may have to go on with his campaign without Wike’s support.

The presidential candidate might also risk losing the support of Rivers State and some parts of the South-south region to either the APC or Labour Party.

As there is no deadline, yet, for Atiku to make consultations and revert to Wike, the latter will do nothing but bask in the attention he is getting and the mini fire he has started.

Recall that the outcome of the PDP presidential primary birthed Wike’s grouse who believed that the Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal, who stepped down just as delegates were about to be called out to vote at the primary, not only betrayed him but also breached the rules of the convention.

Many believe but for Tambuwal’s withdrawal from the race, Wike might have won the election.

His grievance grew after Atiku ignored him to name the Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, as the vice-presidential candidate.

Although he initially said he was only interested in the presidential seat, Wike and his camp had hoped that Atiku would name him as the running mate, especially after a panel constituted on the matter, recommended him.

His next action would be to fly to Istanbul after Okowa was unveiled.