Why lawmakers lost primary election — Gbajabiamila

Ima Elijah

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabimaila, has expressed dismay with the losses suffered by lawmakers at the just concluded primaries.

Gbajabimaila, in his welcome remarks on Tuesday, June 14, 2022, blamed the indirect primaries system for the woeful performance of the lawmakers during the primaries.

It would be recalled that the National Assembly had passed the Electoral Act with direct primary as the only option for election. But, President Muhammadu Buhari rejected the bill until other means of primaries were included.

“Many of our members lost because of the process, the process which we foresaw in the House of Representatives. The delegate system which unfortunately is not what a delegate system is supposed to be,” he said.

He promised to have meetings with all relevant leaders of the House in that regard.

The speaker also called on the Federal Government to ensure the arrest of the terrorists that attacked the Catholic church in Owo, Ondo State.

Also, he promised that the lawmakers will investigate all budgets passed in the past three years by the 9th House. Adding that the National Assembly will ensure the passage of all constitution bills.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

