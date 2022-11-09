RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Why Kwankwaso should consider becoming Peter Obi's running mate [Editor's Opinion]

Ima Elijah

However, even Kwankwaso had recognized that an alliance between LP and NNPP would floor the bigger parties; APC and PDP.

Rabiu Kwankwaso and Peter Obi. (PRNigeria)
Rabiu Kwankwaso and Peter Obi. (PRNigeria)

Recommended articles

The knotty issue that halted the conversation of the planned alliance was arriving at a final decision on who will be the presidential candidate and who will be the vice presidential candidate between Obi and Kwankwaso.

Obi and Kwankwaso are former governors of Anambra and Kano State respectively. Both of them served their states for eight years and they command a cult-like following in their regions.

While Obi, the presidential candidate of the LP is a prominent political name in the South, the followers of Kwankwaso, the presidential candidate of the NNPP spread beyond Kano, his base, to other Northern states.

But as far as Nigerian politics is concerned, both the LP and the NNPP are fringe parties with a blur political structure and baby financial muscle to wrestle power from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and the main opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The PDP established in 1998, had ruled the country for 16 years before the APC formed in 2014 unseated Goodluck Jonathan’s PDP government in 2015.

However, even Kwankwaso had recognized that an alliance between LP and NNPP would floor the bigger parties.

With Obi being a strong force in the south, as well as having sparring support groups in the North via online mobilization efforts, it can be argued that he may have a wider range of followers. However, Obi needs a very strong support in the north to guarantee him massive voter turnout in the region.

Yesterday Kwankwaso took his campaign to the south for the first time. However, both himself and his party suffer gross unpopularity in the region. Kwankwaso is also just gaining more popularity among the online audience (Obi's stronghold) after shocking many Nigerians with his not-so-obvious brilliance at the Arise Presidential Town Hall.

It is only three months to elections and neither Kwankwaso nor Obi has well penetrated their opposite regions. Hence, revisiting the conversation of an alliance becomes imperative. But this time, this author suggests that Kwankwaso bows to an Obi presidency, while he marks time for eight years as vice president.

The major backings for this reasoning are; Obi, arguably, has a wider spread support group (across region, tribe, and religion), and power deserves to touch the South after eight years with President Muhammadu Buhari. Kwankwaso would be in a more advantageous position to contest presidency, from the seat of the vice president in 2031; at least then we would be ready for power to shift back to the North.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Leadway Health organizes free basic life support training

Leadway Health organizes free basic life support training

“I am willing to step aside if… – Kwankwaso

“I am willing to step aside if…” – Kwankwaso

Leadway Health organises free basic life support training

Leadway Health organises free basic life support training

Why Kwankwaso should consider becoming Peter Obi's running mate [Editor's Opinion]

Why Kwankwaso should consider becoming Peter Obi's running mate [Editor's Opinion]

Ararume drags Buhari to court, demands N100bn over sack as NNPC chairman

Ararume drags Buhari to court, demands N100bn over sack as NNPC chairman

Atiku’s convoy attacked in Maiduguri

Atiku’s convoy attacked in Maiduguri

Facebook parent coy Meta to cut 11,000 jobs

Facebook parent coy Meta to cut 11,000 jobs

Reps C’ttee finally adopts Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ 2023 budget

Reps C’ttee finally adopts Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ 2023 budget

Tinubu reacts as U.S. releases documents of drug dealing, money laundry case

Tinubu reacts as U.S. releases documents of drug dealing, money laundry case

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

Akwa Ibom State governor, Udom Emmanuel [AKSG]

BREAKING: Gov. Udom breaks silence on resignation as Atiku campaign chairman

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar

Atiku demands apology from Shetimma for calling him ‘bottled water seller’

Peter Obi. [Vanguard]

Peter Obi reveals the deal he had with aggrieved PDP governors

Archbishop Daniel Okoh, the President of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN). (Punch)

CAN kicks as Abuja pastors and bishops endorse Tinubu