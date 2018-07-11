Why I want to be Governor again – Fayemi

news

The All Progressives Congress (APC) flagbearer in the upcoming Ekiti state governorship election on Saturday, July 14, 2018, Kayode Fayemi has explained why he wants to be Governor again.

Fayemi was Governor of Ekiti state from October 2010 – October 2014, and he was defeated by Governor Ayo Fayose.

According to him, he wants to return to power so he can deliver the people of Ekiti from poverty.

The former minister of solid minerals and steel development also said that Governor Fayose has impoverished Ekiti people.

Fayemi said this on Tuesday, July 10, 2018, at a rally organised to gather support for him ahead of the governorship election on Saturday.

He also thanked the people of Ekiti state for coming out to welcome President Muhammadu Buhari, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports.

“I am so delighted with your determination to defy the unpopular order by Gov. Ayo Fayose that nobody should come out to welcome President Muhammadu Buhari to Ekiti.

“It is therefore time to send Fayose and his unpopular government out of office.

“I want you to vote for me on Saturday and show Gov. Fayose that ‎the power of Ekiti people is much greater than his power,” he said.

Governor Ayo Fayose has consistently maintained that Fayemi will be disgraced in the upcoming governorship election.