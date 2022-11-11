Why I want to be a Senator - Oshiomhole

“I am troubled by the way we manage our budget at the National Assembly. I want to go there and argue on the floor of the Assembly that we should change our budgetary system. Our budget must work for the people.

“I want to be a Senator, not a Senator sharing grinding machines for widows, buying motorbikes or Keke Napep for 10 out of 10,000 youths.

“I don’t need to be a senator to support windows and youths. I have done that and I am still doing that, today I am paying school fees for people who don’t have money to go to school,” he said.

Oshiomhole, also a former governor of the state, said that if he could fight on the street for ordinary Nigerian, he would even fight harder on the floor of the Senate to ensure that his constituents received democratic dividends.

“I can’t have N500 million for constituency project and go and buy Keke napep motorbikes and grinding machines, that is not lawmaking.

“The minister of works told me that the reason road constructions are not completed is that the National Assembly will take half of the money budgeted for a road and approve four other roads on that approved fund, this is why we have unfinished roads all over Nigeria.

“I will use the floor of the Senate to ensure that when the executive brings budget, you don’t start new road when the existing ones are not completed,” he said.

Oshiomhole, also a former President of the Nigeria Labour Congress urged Nigerians to vote for Asiwaju Bola Tinubu because of his track record of performance as governor of Lagos state.

According to him, among those contesting for the seat of president, the APC candidate stands out as the best candidate due to his performance as governor of Lagos state.

“Tinubu is the most suitable person for president in 2023, They are throwing stones at him because they have seen that they can’t dispute his performance.

“They said he didn’t go to school but they say he was the treasurer of Mobil oil company. Will an oil company employ someone as chief accountant or treasurer if he didn’t go to school?

“You have seen how Tinubu transformed Lagos, when he sees a performing young person, he mentors and grooms him to become a leader.

“That is why he has produced governors, senators, ministers among others. So Tinubu is the one who will bring up young Nigerians and mentor them,” he said.

Earlier, the Director-General, Oshiomhole campaign council, Mr Abdulganiyu Lawani said APC was in the right course of winning the 2023 general election.

“We have suitable candidates that can win elections. We have incumbent lawmakers that have performed well and those who are first timers are sellable candidates who can also win election for us.