RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Why I joined PDP - Oyo APC Governorship aspirant, Tegbe

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

Chief Joseph Tegbe, a Governorship aspirant on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Oyo State, has explained why he defected to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Chief Joseph Tegbe and Governor Sey Makinde.
Chief Joseph Tegbe and Governor Sey Makinde.

In a statement he personally signed and made available to newsmen on Friday in Ibadan, Tegbe said he left APC that brought him to the limelight due to internal crisis rocking the state chapter of the party.

Recommended articles

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Tegbe, a top contender for the governorship ticket of APC in 2018, sent shock waves to the APC fold with his defection to PDP.

Tegbe said that his defection was further fuelled by the national leadership of the party, which was allegedly supporting the minority in hijacking the party structure, contrary to the desire of the majority.

The good people of Oyo State, many years ago, I made a commitment to always contribute to the development of our society in my God-given capacity.

“In 2018, after serving government in different non-political capacities, I offered to serve Oyo State as Governor, on the platform of the APC.

“This decision was based on my commitment to offering my wealth of experience to the entrenchment of good governance and development in our dear state,” he said.

Tegbe recounted how he stepped down in 2018 as a team player and continued to make his contribution to the party.

He said that recent developments in APC in the state were unfortunate and worrisome.

“We watched a minority hijacking the party structure and backed by some powers at the top.

“We saw congress results, democratically agreed at Ward and Local Government levels being altered to favour this minority group.

“Efforts to make the national leadership of the party sees reasons have yielded no fruits. A house divided against itself cannot stand,” Tegbe said.

The defector said he resigned his membership after consideration and deliberation with the support of his groups.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

How Osinbajo rejected Obasanjo's offer to become AGF in 2005 - Ogunsakin

How Osinbajo rejected Obasanjo's offer to become AGF in 2005 - Ogunsakin

Easter: CP Alabi assures Lagosians of adequate security

Easter: CP Alabi assures Lagosians of adequate security

Why I joined PDP - Oyo APC Governorship aspirant, Tegbe

Why I joined PDP - Oyo APC Governorship aspirant, Tegbe

Gunmen attack police checkpoint at Soludo's hometown in Anambra

Gunmen attack police checkpoint at Soludo's hometown in Anambra

Nigerian Governors donate N50m to victims of Kaduna train attack

Nigerian Governors donate N50m to victims of Kaduna train attack

Save APC in Oyo from implosion, Aspirant urges party leadership

Save APC in Oyo from implosion, Aspirant urges party leadership

2023: PDP further extends sale of nomination forms

2023: PDP further extends sale of nomination forms

Atiku group decamps, endorses ADC’s Moghalu

Atiku group decamps, endorses ADC’s Moghalu

Delta Govt approves over 30km of road project

Delta Govt approves over 30km of road project

Trending

The 15 PDP presidential aspirants currently running to take over from Buhari

The 15 PDP presidential aspirants currently running to take over from Buhari

'Osinbajo is not my son', Tinubu says after VP declared for president

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and APC National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

2023: Gombe youths celebrate as VP Osinbajo declares for president

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo. [Presidency]

Tinubu meets 17 APC governors in Abuja hours after Osinbajo’s declaration

Bola Tinubu meets APC governors in Abuja. (ChannelsTV)