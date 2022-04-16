Why I joined PDP - Oyo APC Governorship aspirant, Tegbe

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Tegbe, a top contender for the governorship ticket of APC in 2018, sent shock waves to the APC fold with his defection to PDP.

Tegbe said that his defection was further fuelled by the national leadership of the party, which was allegedly supporting the minority in hijacking the party structure, contrary to the desire of the majority.

“The good people of Oyo State, many years ago, I made a commitment to always contribute to the development of our society in my God-given capacity.

“In 2018, after serving government in different non-political capacities, I offered to serve Oyo State as Governor, on the platform of the APC.

“This decision was based on my commitment to offering my wealth of experience to the entrenchment of good governance and development in our dear state,” he said.

Tegbe recounted how he stepped down in 2018 as a team player and continued to make his contribution to the party.

He said that recent developments in APC in the state were unfortunate and worrisome.

“We watched a minority hijacking the party structure and backed by some powers at the top.

“We saw congress results, democratically agreed at Ward and Local Government levels being altered to favour this minority group.

“Efforts to make the national leadership of the party sees reasons have yielded no fruits. A house divided against itself cannot stand,” Tegbe said.