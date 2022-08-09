Why I invited Tinubu's men to commission projects in Rivers – Nyesom Wike

Why PDP's Wike invited APC folks over: The governor said he wants them to come and see what he has done and take the message back home.

Wike's words: “Nobody can stop me from bringing people from other walks of life to see what we have been able to do, and what we are doing in Rivers state.

“Yesterday, the governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sawolu was here. Today the former Governor of Sokoto was here, on Thursday the Speaker of the House of Representatives will be here to commission the assembly residence.

“Go and see the wonders that God helped us to do.

“Whether you are in Labour Party, APC or PDP, it is to invite you to come and see, and then go back home and compare”.

Why Wike had to explain this: Wike’s defence came after a former Rivers South East senator, Lee Meaba described his action as anti-party activities.

Why PDP frowns at Wike: Sen. Meaba wondered why Governor Wike in the middle of campaigns is promoting allies of the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu, instead of the PDP presidential candidate.

Meaba to Wike: “If we see anybody who wants to stop us from producing the next government at the centre, then the person needs to know what he is fighting for.

“If you stop us from working for Atiku, that is anti-party to the highest level, I stand to be corrected.

“In the middle of our campaign, you line up Tinubu’s men, why do you line up Tinubu’s men, in the middle of our campaign, you are highlighting APC and Tinubu above our own candidate”.