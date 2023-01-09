ADVERTISEMENT
Why I gave women power as Governor of Anambra– Peter Obi

Ima Elijah

"As governor, I was about to set up a ministry of men’s affairs because women took over..."

Peter Obi
Peter Obi

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi has explained that women are more productive and less corrupt than men, and that was the reason he appointed women into key positions during his 8-year tenure as Anambra governor.

What Peter Obi promised: Obi while speaking during a town hall organized by Channels Television on Sunday, January 09, 2022, promised to bring more women into government if elected as president because they are hungrier to change the country positively.

In his words: “I can say it without anything; women are more productive in Nigeria than men any day any time. I worked with them when I was in the banking industry, they saved the bank. When they believe in anything they go for it.

“I wish our men will do the same thing. And they (women) are less corrupt; they are easily satisfied with little. Men will just go on and on forgetting that it is public money they are taking. I am very sorry about that, men. I am one of you but I have to say the truth of what I observed,” Obi said.

The former Anambra State governor recalled how he almost set up ‘Ministry of men’s affairs’ after women took over key positions while he was governor.

“As governor, I was about to set up a ministry of men’s affairs because women took over. It is simple, go and verify. As governor of Anambra State, my Chief of Staff, the Permanent Secretary of Government House, the commissioner for finance, the Accountant General, the Head of Service, the Commissioner for Youths and Sports, the Commissioner for Education, the Commissioner for Local Government were all women; they took over.”

What you should know: On Tuesday, March 01, 2022, the National Assembly (NASS) rejected a constitutional bill seeking to create 111 special seats for women in the federal legislative arm of government.

Today, In the 9th Assembly, women constitute only 19 out of 469 seats of both chambers (4.4%), even though about half of the population are women, their participation will create a balance of power between genders.

Is Nigerian politics designed to play dirty on women? [Pulse Editor's Opinion]

