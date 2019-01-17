Malam Mohammed Suka-Baba, a former Deputy Speaker of the Kwara House of Assembly says his defection to the All Progressives Congress (APC) from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) was in the interest of his community.

Suka-Baba said this on Thursday in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ilorin.

He explained that President Muhammadu Buhari, had done much for the community.

Suka-Baba, who hailed from Venra, in Kaiama Local Government Area (LGA) of the state was the deputy speaker in the house from 2003 to 2007.

According to him, APC remains the only platform through which the aspiration of his people can be met.

“Buhari is doing much for us, the Kishi-Kaiama road is under construction, just last week, the Federal Executive Council approved the construction of Kaiama-Wawa road.

“These have been the agitation of our people for a long time,” he said.

He said the community had resolved to work for the re-election of Buhari and other APC candidates in the forthcoming election.

The former lawmaker stated that his return to the APC was home-coming as he was a founding member of the party.

Suka-Baba reportedly led hundreds of his supporters to decamp from the PDP to APC in January.