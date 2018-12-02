Pulse.ng logo
Why I chose Hamzat as my running mate — Sanwo-Olu

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Babajide Sanwo-Olu (left) and Babafemi Hamzat (right) play Why I chose Hamzat as my running mate — Sanwo-Olu (Daily Post)

The Governorship Candidate of the All Progressives Congress(APC) in Lagos State, Mr Jide Sanwo-Olu, on Sunday said he chose Dr Obafemi Hamzat as his running mate because he would make a capable deputy.

Sanwo-Olu told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos that Hamzat is a man with high level of knowledge and skills that would help make the difference in the state.

”Femi and I, we have been friends for well over 15 years. I know his strength and I know he is a capable man, and I know he is a competent individual.

”I know his pedigree, the value, the level of integrity, knowledge and skills that he has.

”I’m not in any doubt that he would not only be a strong supporter of my campaign and programne, but he will be a capable deputy that will help make a difference in Lagos.

”It is two good hands in the narrative of Lagos State, ” he said.

