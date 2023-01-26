Why I chose Atiku over Obi - Tinubu's ex-campaign director

Pulse had earlier reported that Naja’atu had walked away from her position as the Director of the Civil Society Directorate in the Asiwaju Bola Tinubu campaign council.

Her resignation was announced in a letter dated January 19, 2023, and addressed to the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Chairman, Abdullahi Adamu.

However, Tinubu's campaign council refuted her resignation claim, insisting that she had been sacked after being exposed as a mole in the campaign council.

Meanwhile, Naja’atu has since switched her support to the camp of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, despite claiming to have quitted partisan politics in her resignation letter.

While fielding questions on Arise Television’s Morning Show programme, the 67-year-old politician said she went with Atiku because Obi lacks structure and willingness to make marks in other geopolitical zones in the February 25 election.

Naja’atu's words: ”I am not doing Atiku today for anything. I gave my reasons, and my reasons I said, Peter Obi is a movement without structure.

“I also said this is the first time the Nigerian youths have a voice and are coming together to form some kind of movement; it is not even about Peter Obi. This movement will outlive Mr Peter Obi.

“What I said is that they have a structural problem.

“I will give you an example; Buhari, since 2003, was getting 15 million votes, but he could not be president.

“Why? Despite the cult followership the North gave to Buhari, why didn’t he win? He did not win because he had structural problems and could not build bridges.

“It took the alliance, which he had rejected severally with the Southwest in particular, that he was able to become president; that is the only reason.