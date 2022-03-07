RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Why Buni was absent at caretaker planning meeting – APC

Authors:

Ima Elijah

In a chat with newsmen after the meeting, Secretary of the committee, Senator John James Akpanudoedehe, said Buni was absent due to medical reasons.

Abubakar Sani Bello at APC caretaker planning meeting
Abubakar Sani Bello at APC caretaker planning meeting

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has disclosed why the Chairman of the Caretaker/Extra-ordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) and Governor of Yobe State, Mai Mala Buni, was absent at the national headquarters.

Recommended articles

Pulse reports that Governor Abubakar Sani Bello of Niger State presided over a meeting of the committee held on Monday, March 07, 2022, at the party National Secretariat in Abuja in Buni’s absence.

In a chat with newsmen after the meeting, Secretary of the committee, Senator John James Akpanudoedehe, said Buni was absent due to medical reasons.

Akpanudoedehe stated that the Yobe governor is in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, on a medical trip.

Also speaking with reporters, Sani Bello said he has been the acting chairman of the party for a while since Buni travelled out of the country.

He said: “I have been acting chairman for a while since the chairman (Buni) travelled.”

Regarding the meeting he had with states’ chairmen, Bello said, “The states’ chairmen took their oath of office today.”

“We discussed the progress made so far on convention and what needs to be done next so that we will achieve the March 26 date for the convention.”

The Niger governor also added that President Muhammadu Buhari gave his support and blessing to take over from Governor Buni, as acting chairman.

Bello stated that he would be in charge of the ruling party pending the March 26 convention, stressing that the success of the much-anticipated event is his priority for now.

The Niger governor added that he would be visiting the party’s national secretariat on a daily basis to discharge his duties following his new role as the party’s caretaker chairman.

Authors:

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Sunday Igboho regains freedom

Sunday Igboho regains freedom

Why Buni was absent at caretaker planning meeting – APC

Why Buni was absent at caretaker planning meeting – APC

NYSC expresses worry over deplorable condition of Niger orientation camp

NYSC expresses worry over deplorable condition of Niger orientation camp

FG still to commence Lagos-Ibadan e-ticketing in March

FG still to commence Lagos-Ibadan e-ticketing in March

‘Don’t remand me in prison’, Abba Kyari begs court to keep him in NDLEA custody

‘Don’t remand me in prison’, Abba Kyari begs court to keep him in NDLEA custody

Niger governor presides over APC caretaker planning meeting

Niger governor presides over APC caretaker planning meeting

Abba Kyari: No Nigerian can be extradited without following the law -Lawyer

Abba Kyari: No Nigerian can be extradited without following the law -Lawyer

Putin is ‘a man of peace’ – South Africa's former President, Zuma

Putin is ‘a man of peace’ – South Africa's former President, Zuma

UK accuses Russia of targeting Ukraine's communications infrastructure

UK accuses Russia of targeting Ukraine's communications infrastructure

Trending

2023: Atiku officially declares to run for Presidency

Abubakar Atiku urged Nigerians to remain united in spite of their current challenges (Premium Times)

You went too far, Wike slams Atiku for saying he'll always get PDP's presidential ticket

You went too far, Wike slams Atiku for saying he'll always get PDP's presidential ticket. [Premium Times]

Buhari ignores governors, insists Adamu is preferred APC Chairman

APC Governors and President Buhari

Osinbajo has no intention to run for 2023 presidency - Adewale

Vice-President of Nigeria- Yemi Osinbajo