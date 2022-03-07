Why Buni was absent at caretaker planning meeting – APC

Pulse reports that Governor Abubakar Sani Bello of Niger State presided over a meeting of the committee held on Monday, March 07, 2022, at the party National Secretariat in Abuja in Buni’s absence.

In a chat with newsmen after the meeting, Secretary of the committee, Senator John James Akpanudoedehe, said Buni was absent due to medical reasons.

Akpanudoedehe stated that the Yobe governor is in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, on a medical trip.

Also speaking with reporters, Sani Bello said he has been the acting chairman of the party for a while since Buni travelled out of the country.

He said: “I have been acting chairman for a while since the chairman (Buni) travelled.”

Regarding the meeting he had with states’ chairmen, Bello said, “The states’ chairmen took their oath of office today.”

“We discussed the progress made so far on convention and what needs to be done next so that we will achieve the March 26 date for the convention.”

The Niger governor also added that President Muhammadu Buhari gave his support and blessing to take over from Governor Buni, as acting chairman.

Bello stated that he would be in charge of the ruling party pending the March 26 convention, stressing that the success of the much-anticipated event is his priority for now.