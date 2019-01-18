President Muhammadu Buhari has no reason whatsoever to rig the forthcoming Presidential election.

Buhari Media Organisation (BMO) made this assertion in a statement signed by its Chairman, Niyi Akinsiju and Secretary, Cassidy Madueke, in Abuja on Thursday.

The group said any fear by the opposition elements that President Buhari was preparing grounds to rig the election was a mere conjecture and completely false.

According to the group, the All Progressives Congress (APC) has all it takes to win the coming election fairly and creditably, with a landslide.

BMO said President Buhari’s great and verifiable achievements have gladdened millions of Nigerian voters who are going to vote for him massively.

BMO asserted that the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) was raising false alarm because it foresaw its failure in the election.

“President Muhammadu Buhari also has multitudes of consistent followers and ordinary Nigerians whose lives he has impacted positively;

“These include the 500,000 N-Power beneficiaries, parents of over 10 million children being fed under the Home Grown School Feeding Programme, the 200,000 cooks and local farmers involved in the school feeding programme.

“Others are the 12 million farmers and fishermen, who actually donated money to his campaign, a majority of the 22 million students of tertiary institutions in the country,” the group said.

BMO said that two million petty traders in the Market Moni and the Trader Moni loan schemes indicated their determination to vote for the President.

It added that the 350,000 Nigerians being empowered by Government Enterprise and Employment Programme (GEEP) also indicated their determination to vote for the President.

“Given the loyal followers and supporters of the President in 17 of the 19 states in the North, his huge support base in the South-West and some areas in the South-South, victory for President Muhammadu Buhari is settled,” it said.