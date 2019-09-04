President Muhammadu Buhari has yet again postponed what should have been the first Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting of his second term presidency.

Earlier billed to take place on Wednesday, September 4, 2019, the weekly meeting of cabinet members has now been moved forward to allow newly sworn-in ministers make inputs on handover memos.

“The Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting will not take place on Wednesday, September 4, 2019,” presidency spokesperson, Malam Garba Shehu, announced in a statement.

“This is due to the fact that all the memos earlier submitted to the council for consideration have been returned to the various ministries. This action will allow ministers who were recently sworn in have their inputs in the memos sent by their predecessors in office.

“Similarly, the period is to enable the ministers, who are still taking briefs from bureaucrats in the ministries and familiarizing themselves with their work space, have more time to contribute to discussions at the meeting.

“They will also utilize the period of the break to work towards the early preparation and submission of the 2020 budget estimates”, the statement added.

A season of postponements

It is the second time President Buhari would be postponing a federal executive council meeting since he inaugurated his second term cabinet on August 21, 2019.

An August 28 cabinet meeting was rescheduled because the president was attending the 7th Tokyo International Conference on African Development in Japan.

Facebook/Femi Adesina

The new-look 43-man cabinet has promised to achieve the president’s dream of taking a country plagued with security, infrastructure and economic woes, to the next level.

President Buhari of the All Progressives Congress (APC), defeated Alhaji Atiku Abubakar of the opposition Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) to emerge winner of the February 23, 2019 election.

Atiku is still challenging the official results of the vote in court.