Why Buhari had 12 million votes before election- Femi Adesina

Authors:

Ima Elijah

"...the man already has at least 12 million votes waiting for him in different parts of the country before the first ballot is cast in general elections."

Femi Adesina with President Muhammadu Buhari [Presidency]
The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, has revealed that President Muhammadu Buhari has at least 12 million votes waiting for him in different parts of the country before elections because of his various acts of kindness.

Recommended articles

In his article published on Friday, February 25, 2022, Adesina said the President enjoys such love from electorates following his good gesture towards poor and vulnerable Nigerians.

Adesina's article, titled "Buhari’s Kind of Kindness," explains that Buhari has several programmes that touch the lives of millions of Nigerians, including the Internally Displaced Persons, IDPs, in various camps across the country.

He said, “It is often said that the man already has at least 12 million votes waiting for him in different parts of the country before the first ballot is cast in general elections. The poor and the vulnerable constitute this large army of voters. They swarm round him, as bees do to the honeypot.

There is distribution of food and non-food items to the poor and vulnerable across the country, collaboration with States to return and resettle IDPs in their communities of origin, and cooperation with National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) on routine repatriation of Nigerians stranded abroad. About 17,242 of such cases have been handled.

Now you know why President Buhari always has that standby 12 million votes. He cares for the poor and lowly. Whence comest another? They don’t seem to make them like this anymore”.

Adesina is a Nigerian journalist who currently serves as the Special Adviser, Media and Publicity to the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Buhari.

