Why Ayu can't be kicked out now - Atiku replies Makinde.

Resignation or no deal: Makinde had earlier said that Ayu's resignation is the only panacea to the current crisis rocking the party.

The Oyo State Governor, who has pledged his loyalty to the camp of Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers, made the call at the South-West PDP stakeholders meeting with Atiku on Wednesday, September 14, 2022.

Why it's important: While explaining the reason behind the call for the Chairman's ouster, Makinde noted that the PDP needed to unify itself before it can unify the country.

Makinde's word: “The truth is that we do not have any issue either with our party or our candidate. If there are challenges they must be tabled. We are supposed to give hope to our people, we want them to listen to us.

"Our party wants to rescue Nigeria and our candidate is a unifier. He wants to restructure Nigeria. Eight years of the All Progressives Congress have left us sharply divided. The issue is we must practice what we preach. If we want to unify Nigeria, we must unify the PDP first.

“If we want to restructure Nigeria, we must have the willingness to bring inclusivity to the PDP. Do we have the capacity? The answer is resounding yes.

"The message from the South-West PDP is the South-West is asking that the National Working Committee of the PDP should be restructured. We are asking the National Chairman to step down so that the South will be fully included. That is the message.”

Atiku responds: Reacting to the call, the former Vice President said it's not impossible to ask Ayu to resign but that can't be achieved unless the party’s constitution is amended.

He explained that the constitution is the guide for whatever decision the party takes and the call for the Chairman's resignation may not have been envisaged by the document.

Atiku's word: “I have no problem about anywhere any party member comes from but it must be done in accordance with the party’s constitution or regulations and practices.

“What governor Seyi Makinde is calling for is achievable under the party’s constitution under the party rules and regulations and procedures.

“This constitution must guide whatever changes we make, so that is why we cannot do anything outside that constitution unless it is amended.