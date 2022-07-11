RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Why Atiku is a very unserious presidential candidate – Adeyanju

Authors:

Ima Elijah

Atiku was criticised for his absence on the Ekiti governorship campaign trail.

Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar
Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar

Deji Adeyanju, a former Youth Leader of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has said Atiku Abubakar, presidential flagbearer of the party in respect of the 2023 election, is a “very unserious presidential candidate” because he is still abroad while the Osun State governorship election is just a few days away.

Recommended articles

Adeyanju also described the PDP and other opposition parties as “useless” to Nigeria.

“Atiku still abroad and Osun election is in 5days. Very unserious presidential candidate. Useless party in power and Nigeria currently plagued with the most useless opposition political parties,” Adeyanju wrote on his known Twitter handle.

Meanwhile, Atiku is expected to attend the grand rally of the party in Osun state.

According to sources, the PDP candidate is cutting his European trip short ahead of the final rally before the governorship election slated for Saturday, July 16, 2022.

Atiku was criticised for his absence on the Ekiti governorship campaign trail.

Biodun Oyebanji, the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, won the Ekiti governorship election, defeating Bisi Kolawole, standard-bearer of the PDP, and Segun Oni, flag bearer of the Social Democratic Party (SDP).

Authors:

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Tinubu-Shettima: APC begs Nigerians to drop religious sentiments

Tinubu-Shettima: APC begs Nigerians to drop religious sentiments

Take care of your health – Kwankwaso warns Tinubu

Take care of your health – Kwankwaso warns Tinubu

Why Atiku is a very unserious presidential candidate – Adeyanju

Why Atiku is a very unserious presidential candidate – Adeyanju

Those against Kashim Shettima now will thank Bola Tinubu later – APC

Those against Kashim Shettima now will thank Bola Tinubu later – APC

Prince Adebayo to create 30 million jobs if elected president

Prince Adebayo to create 30 million jobs if elected president

Kuje jailbreak: NDLEA arrests wanted terrorist with drugs in Abuja

Kuje jailbreak: NDLEA arrests wanted terrorist with drugs in Abuja

APC appeals to Nigerians to shun sentiments on its choice of Shettima

APC appeals to Nigerians to shun sentiments on its choice of Shettima

8 more things to know about Tinubu’s running mate, Kashim Shettima

8 more things to know about Tinubu’s running mate, Kashim Shettima

Osinbajo tasks academics on healthcare, tertiary education reforms

Osinbajo tasks academics on healthcare, tertiary education reforms

Trending

2023: Peter Obi speaks on his choice of running mate

Peter Obi [Twitter/@bolanle cole]

BREAKING: Peter Obi unveils Datti Baba-Ahmed as running mate

Yusuf Baba Ahmed

2023: Kwankwaso explains why Labour Party can’t win presidential election

Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso (Premium Times)

El-rufai endorsed as Tinubu’s running mate

Kaduna State governor, Nasir El-Rufai, hugs former Lagos governor, Bola Tinubu [Punch]