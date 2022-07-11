Deji Adeyanju, a former Youth Leader of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has said Atiku Abubakar, presidential flagbearer of the party in respect of the 2023 election, is a “very unserious presidential candidate” because he is still abroad while the Osun State governorship election is just a few days away.
Why Atiku is a very unserious presidential candidate – Adeyanju
Atiku was criticised for his absence on the Ekiti governorship campaign trail.
Adeyanju also described the PDP and other opposition parties as “useless” to Nigeria.
“Atiku still abroad and Osun election is in 5days. Very unserious presidential candidate. Useless party in power and Nigeria currently plagued with the most useless opposition political parties,” Adeyanju wrote on his known Twitter handle.
Meanwhile, Atiku is expected to attend the grand rally of the party in Osun state.
According to sources, the PDP candidate is cutting his European trip short ahead of the final rally before the governorship election slated for Saturday, July 16, 2022.
Atiku was criticised for his absence on the Ekiti governorship campaign trail.
Biodun Oyebanji, the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, won the Ekiti governorship election, defeating Bisi Kolawole, standard-bearer of the PDP, and Segun Oni, flag bearer of the Social Democratic Party (SDP).
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng