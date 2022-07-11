Why Atiku is a very unserious presidential candidate – Adeyanju

Adeyanju also described the PDP and other opposition parties as “useless” to Nigeria.

“Atiku still abroad and Osun election is in 5days. Very unserious presidential candidate. Useless party in power and Nigeria currently plagued with the most useless opposition political parties,” Adeyanju wrote on his known Twitter handle.

Meanwhile, Atiku is expected to attend the grand rally of the party in Osun state.

According to sources, the PDP candidate is cutting his European trip short ahead of the final rally before the governorship election slated for Saturday, July 16, 2022.

Atiku was criticised for his absence on the Ekiti governorship campaign trail.