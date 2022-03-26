RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Why Asiwaju is suitable for presidency – APC group

The Chairman, Progressive Solidarity For Asiwaju (PSA), a political pressure group, Dr Ibrahim Emokpaire said that the All progressive Congress (APC) Presidential aspirant, Bola Tinubu had proven to be a true fighter for democracy.

Emokpaire said this at a press briefing on Friday in Abuja to commemorate the APC convention scheduled to hold on Saturday.

He said that Asiwaju had similarly proven his mettle as one of the pillars of APC in its formative years.

He said PSA was a fully registered body with a mission ”to drum up support with our robust structure at all levels of Nigeria and the diaspora for the emergence of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu (ABAT) as the next president of Nigeria.”

According to him, PSA’s intention is to ensure that ABAT totally dominates the 2023 Presidential primaries and the general elections, emerging as the leader of the most populous black nation of the world.

He said: “as former Governor of Lagos State, he puts in place the blueprint and economic growth strategies which transformed the State into the economic powerhouse it is today.

“He laid the foundation for Lagos State boasting of an economy larger than the GDPs of some countries in Africa.

“Tinubu has proven himself to be a true fighter for democracy being one of the founding members of National Democratic Coalition (NADECO), a platform upon which he vehemently opposed our erstwhile military leaders stopping them in their tracks.

“He stands out as one of the very few party leaders who left office gracefully as governor of Lagos State and never pursued political office nor held any position.

“Instead he concentrated on strengthening the party’s structure in the western states and the whole country in general, building strong and resilient institutions.

“All the Western States in particular have seen tremendous growth and progress,” he said.

Emokpaire said that Tinubu’s initiatives and zeal for excellence had inspired a replication of his successes in other parts of the country and it had become obvious that he had left his mark in the annals of history of Nigeria.

“Certainly, his colossal contributions to the well being of Nigeria cannot be denied,“ he said.

He said: “Tinubu simply cannot be ignored, not at a time such as this when we are in great need of leadership suffused with vestiges of experience and unalloyed vision.

“He possesses a drive for excellence rarely seen in other Nigerian leaders and he is currently the man of the moment who can leverage on these unique qualities to produce great results for our nation.

“In every election, a winner must emerge and our principal leader, Tinubu, as of necessity must emerge as the winner,” he added.

The PSA Chairman said that 15 million votes won the Presidency for President Muhammadu Buhari in the last general election.

He added that if as a group, it could ganer five million votes at the primaries, that would be a tremendous feat.

“PSA has a minimum of 600 persons as delegates throughout all the states. We have inaugurated most of the state executives and the 774 Local Government Areas all over the federation.

“All this is to enable us showcase what we are doing and help to garner support and inundate the polity with information about the undeniable qualities of our leader,” he said.

