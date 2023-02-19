Keyamo confident APC will win presidential election, explains why

“Without trying to sound overconfident, I can tell you that the election is ours to lose.

“If you take the baseline for projection for 2015 and 2019 elections, you will discover that in terms of demographic setup of Nigeria and the voting pattern in the last two elections, the APC has an upper hand.

“If you take the baseline from the recent elections, then you will know that the election is for APC and our candidate to lose.

“Demographically, we are extremely strong, we are the most diverse with wide spread all over the country, the APC is the only party without concentration of support from one part of the country,” he said.

Keyamo, also a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) said it was clear that the APC would record a landslide victory at the poll, going by current developments in the country.

“Again, in a country like ours or anywhere in Africa, you have an opposition that is not together facing the ruling party, that is you have an opposition split into three, how do you expect them to defeat the ruling party.

“It is a very simple calculation, forget about all the noise going around. The split we see today in the opposition parties facing the APC, in form of PDP, LP and NNPP in an indication of weakness.

“It is a simple calculation and even when they were together as PDP just three and half years ago, we defeated them with 4 million votes, so they have a task of bridging the 4 million votes.